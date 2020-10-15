 Skip to main content
Flyr and Larson win first match at state
alert

Flyr and Larson win first match at state

  • Updated
Alex Larson

Alex Larson shows off his forehand in a match earlier this year. Larson and playing partner Colin Flyr won a match at the state tournament on Thursday. 

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Seniors Colin Flyr and Alex Larson won their first match in the Class A tennis state championship in the No. 2 doubles bracket on Thursday in Omaha, but it was the only win for Columbus High.

Flyr and Larson defeated Alexander Berry and William Furnas III of Fremont 6-1 and 7-5, but lost in the next round to the No. 2 seed Miles Meier and Hayden Kelberlau of Elkhorn South 6-3 and 6-2. 

No. 1 singles competitor Ted Fehringer lost to the No. 10 seed Ian Lewis of Papillion-La Vista South 6-0, 6-0. 

No. 2 singles competitor Frank Fehringer was defeated by the No. 11 seed  Kalen Krohn of Norfolk 6-0, 6-0. 

The No. 1 doubles team of Landen Hastreiter and Bohden Jedlicka lost to the No. 10 seed of Tanner Klahn and Fletcher Kuper of Millard West 6-4, 6-0. 

This was the final tournament for three CHS seniors - Hastreiter, Flyr and Larson. 

Stay with The Telegram for more on this story.

Reach the Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com 

