Flyr and Larson win first match at state

Seniors Colin Flyr and Alex Larson won their first match in the Class A tennis state championship in the No. 2 doubles bracket on Thursday in Omaha, but it was the only win for Columbus High.

Flyr and Larson defeated Alexander Berry and William Furnas III of Fremont 6-1 and 7-5, but lost in the next round to the No. 2 seed Miles Meier and Hayden Kelberlau of Elkhorn South 6-3 and 6-2.

No. 1 singles competitor Ted Fehringer lost to the No. 10 seed Ian Lewis of Papillion-La Vista South 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles competitor Frank Fehringer was defeated by the No. 11 seed Kalen Krohn of Norfolk 6-0, 6-0.

The No. 1 doubles team of Landen Hastreiter and Bohden Jedlicka lost to the No. 10 seed of Tanner Klahn and Fletcher Kuper of Millard West 6-4, 6-0.

This was the final tournament for three CHS seniors - Hastreiter, Flyr and Larson.

