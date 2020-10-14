Flyr, Larson earn seed for state tennis

Colin Fly and Alex Larson have built quite the resumé this season, going 16-11 in No. 2 doubles. That success has paid off as the senior duo are the first Columbus High players to earn a seed at the state tournament since Zachary Walkenhorst earned the No. 11 seed in 2014.
Flyr and Larson will be the No. 15 seed in the tournament where they will face Alexander Berry and William Fumans III of Fremont. This is the first year that 16 seeds have been awarded compared to the top 12 in previous years.
The two teams faced off previously in a dual on Oct. 5 where Flyr and Larson won 8-4.
If Flyr and Larson win they will face the No. 2 seed of Miles Meier and Hayden Kelberlau from Elkhorn South. Flyr and Larson lost to the Elkhorn South team 8-1 at the Monarch Invite on Sep. 21.
"They were excited," head coach Scott Bethune said of Flyr and Larson. "They knew they were on the bubble of getting a seed. For them to actually get one it shows they're excited their play during the season earned them that seed.
"To see them match up with Fremont, you just see the confidence. We know we can beat these guys, so it kind of gives them a boost to play well to get to that second round and get a chance to beat a seeded team."
All the other Discoverers fill be facing uphill battles in their opening matches.
No. 1 singles competitor Ted Fehringer will place the No. 10 seed Ian Lewis from Papillion-La Vista South. The two have not previously played this season.
No. 2 singles competitor Frank Fehringer will play the No. 11 seed Kalen Krohn from Norfolk. Frank has played Krohn three times this season and lost all three matches 8-0.
This will be the first trip to state for both Fehringers.
"They know they're going up against some top guys," Bethune said. "I just want them to step in and not be intimidated and just play the way they can play and do the best they can. If they just do that, gaining that experience will carry them for the next few years."
The No. 1 singles team of Landen Hastreiter and Bohden Jedlicka matchup against the No. 10 seed of Tanner Klahn and Fletcher Kuper from Millard West. Hastreiter and Jedlicka have faced the Millard West team once at the Millard North invite on Sep. 17 and lost 8-1.
"I think they got a chance," Bethune said. "I think they can give them a run for their money I really believe that. They just have to believe that and come ready to play."
The tournament starts at 9 a.m. at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
