Following NJCAA announcement, Central moves fall sports to spring

Central Community College-Columbus facilities will be silent this fall after an announcement Tuesday that its fall sports will be moving to the spring. Additionally, winter sports won't begin until January.
The decision comes on the heels of a Monday vote by the National Junior College Athletics Association Board of Directors to move the majority of fall competition to the spring semester. The NJCAA initially sent out a June 19 release that fall sports would proceed mostly as normal.
The NJCAA didn't indicate what had changed in the three weeks since a document entitled "The Path for 2020-21 Sports" was made public.
Central Athletic Director Mary Young said that, as the days passed since that release, and COVID-19 case numbers rose in certain parts of the country, several NJCAA member schools had decided to suspend sports in full for the upcoming year.
That domino effect likely led to Monday in which men's and women's soccer and volleyball were pushed into a new season and men's and women's basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving were delayed about two months.
"This delay plan, it gives us the best option to hopefully complete seasons and get our students back to campus," Young said. "We have kids coming from all over the place, and to start several sports in the fall, that was going to be difficult. We're small schools; we don't have the resources that some of these larger universities have.
"It's the best decision for us as we move forward."
August through mid-December won't be without any sports though. As part of the plan, the NJCAA is allowing for 60 consecutive days of training that must be completed before Dec. 15. The exact 60-day period will be announced later.
There will also be five scrimmages allowed, either as and inter-squad, game-like competition or between separate programs.
That might sound like reasoning enough to have the fall season. If scrimmages are allowed then why not games? But Young said the scrimmages allow for a test run on protocols and learning what works and what doesn't in terms of game day operations.
Plus, it allows for a student engagement that wasn't there in the spring. Although fall has been moved, it won't be completely like this past spring when no practices or competitions were held. Holding scrimmages will at least allow some reward for training.
"Realistically, it’s a great time to get better," Young said. "It’s a tremendous time for student-athletes to get better, get acclimated to college, progress in their academics, then in the spring turn it up a notch and get to compete."
As a former volleyball coach, Young would have jumped at the chance to have four months to prepare. All of the coaches interviewed by The Telegram agreed with that sentiment. And while it's certainly beneficial from a coaching standpoint, men's basketball coach John Ritzdorf said the announcement served as the first realistic hope he had of a future season.
Prior to Monday, his attitude wavered almost daily on what he could expect once October rolled around. Thus, while Monday wasn't the best news, it was still positive.
“I didn’t have a lot of confidence that we’d be having a season start as normal in October and November," he said. "When they did tell us that it had moved, my first thought was, ‘Wow, we have some hope to get this thing in.’"
That's especially important to Ritzdorf who isn't fully done assembling his team for the new season. He has few holdovers from last year's squad and could use the extra time to prepare.
“We get a whole semester as a team, and it will largely be a new team. I’m still recruiting. If we have 12 or 13 players, that means we’ve got nine or 10 new guys that haven’t been coached by me, met any of the guys or been to Central," Ritzdorf said. "Any extra time will be a benefit. We’re trying to look at the positives."
Women's basketball coach Billy Perkins saw positives in avoiding the uncertainty that may have been a part of a season that began in November. He feared a start to the schedule that may have been forced into weekly adjustments based on other colleges canceling or suspending the season.
After Monday's announcement, Perkins said there's a better chance those struggles can be avoided.
“I think one of the good things about it is, there’s no uncertainty to the fall semester. We can prepare for the spring and get everybody on campus. I think it’s going to be a good experience once we get to spring."
Head Coach Abby Pollart and the volleyball team will use the extra time much like how training is organized in the spring. That means returning to the basics while gradually building back up to full practices.
She and the Raiders normally only have three weeks before jumping into tournaments in late August. Pushing the season back means having a clearer picture on just who the Raiders are.
“By January, we’ll know what our best lineup is, potentially," Pollart said. "Usually, the first couple of weeks of the season you’re still figuring up lineups. There’s a potential by January that we already know what that looks like."
Of course, coaches will also have to be mindful of the wear and tear of preseason training. Athletes may be more ready to go when the 60-day period begins because of the time away. But mental and physical fatigue is always a possibility by the end.
Programs will be searching for a delicate balance to make the time useful throughout the allowed two months.
“All coaches, not just basketball coaches, are going to have to be creative about how they approach the fall," Ritzdorf said.
Basketball and volleyball will begin formal practices for the season on Jan. 11. The first day of basketball competition is slated for Jan. 22. Volleyball can begin playing games on Jan. 29. Soccer practices can start on March 15 with a first match date set for April 2.
Women's soccer coach Jamie Bennett said he and the rest of the athletic department had learned of the potential announcement last week. When he reached out to his players in an online meeting Monday once the news had broke, most were initially disappointed to learn of the delay. But overall, the team spent more time on the advantages, which Bennett said had to do with more preparation time and less uncertainty.
Once the season returns, it will be a return to players' and coaches' high school days when time on the pitch meant late winter, cold temperatures, rain and often snow.
It'll be a drastically different environment than last year's inaugural season of women's soccer at Central when the late summer start meant hot, muggy nights and afternoons.
At this point, Bennett said the conditions are the least of his the team's concerns. A season has been set, and that's all that matters.
“I don’t think that anybody cares. All the girls we have here are going to be hungry to play," he said. "…They don’t care what the weather is. They just want to play."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
