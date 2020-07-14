Following NJCAA announcement, Central moves fall sports to spring

"It's the best decision for us as we move forward."

August through mid-December won't be without any sports though. As part of the plan, the NJCAA is allowing for 60 consecutive days of training that must be completed before Dec. 15. The exact 60-day period will be announced later.

There will also be five scrimmages allowed, either as and inter-squad, game-like competition or between separate programs.

That might sound like reasoning enough to have the fall season. If scrimmages are allowed then why not games? But Young said the scrimmages allow for a test run on protocols and learning what works and what doesn't in terms of game day operations.

Plus, it allows for a student engagement that wasn't there in the spring. Although fall has been moved, it won't be completely like this past spring when no practices or competitions were held. Holding scrimmages will at least allow some reward for training.

"Realistically, it’s a great time to get better," Young said. "It’s a tremendous time for student-athletes to get better, get acclimated to college, progress in their academics, then in the spring turn it up a notch and get to compete."