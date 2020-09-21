Football Friday Wrap: Cross County wins battle of unbeatens

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

D-1 No. 1 Cross County (5-0) was in a dog fight with D-1 No. 9 Nebraska Christian (3-1) on Friday on the road, trailing in the third quarter.

With its back against the ropes, the Cougars responded, scoring the next four touchdowns to win 52-32.

"They’re disciplined, fast and multiple on offense," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "They made some plays and I didn’t do a good enough job coaching our boys up. We got confused once or twice on some Coverages that we shouldn’t have. Overall considering they ran 82 plays to our 35 I’m pretty pleased."

Isaac Noyd led the Cougar rushing attack with 338 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries.

In total, Cross County had 424 rushing yards compared to 350 total yards for Nebraska Christian.

Cross County is in action next on Oct. 2 at home against Shelby-Rising City (0-4).

CLASS B

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (3-1) 49, Schuyler (1-4) 6: The Schuyler Central Warriors football team had hoped for a Homecoming victory over Logan View/Scriber-Snyder last Friday night but an eye-popping performance by LVSS quarterback Riley Hoetfelker led the Raiders to a 49-6 romp past SCHS.