Football Friday Wrap: Cross County wins battle of unbeatens

D-1 No. 1 Cross County (5-0) was in a dog fight with D-1 No. 9 Nebraska Christian (3-1) on Friday on the road, trailing in the third quarter.
With its back against the ropes, the Cougars responded, scoring the next four touchdowns to win 52-32.
"They’re disciplined, fast and multiple on offense," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "They made some plays and I didn’t do a good enough job coaching our boys up. We got confused once or twice on some Coverages that we shouldn’t have. Overall considering they ran 82 plays to our 35 I’m pretty pleased."
Isaac Noyd led the Cougar rushing attack with 338 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries.
In total, Cross County had 424 rushing yards compared to 350 total yards for Nebraska Christian.
Cross County is in action next on Oct. 2 at home against Shelby-Rising City (0-4).
CLASS B
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (3-1) 49, Schuyler (1-4) 6: The Schuyler Central Warriors football team had hoped for a Homecoming victory over Logan View/Scriber-Snyder last Friday night but an eye-popping performance by LVSS quarterback Riley Hoetfelker led the Raiders to a 49-6 romp past SCHS.
Hoetfelker racked up 250 total yards of the 307 amassed by the Raiders and scored all six touchdowns accumulated by the offense. He had one running touchdown for 17 yards and completed 12 of 17 tosses through the air for 233 yards and touchdown strikes of 46, 15, 15, 17, and 8 yards.
Schuyler is in action next on Friday at C-1 No. 9 North Bend Central (3-1).
CLASS C-2
C-2 #2 Aquinas Catholic (4-0) 22, Crofton (1-2) 14: The Monarchs had trailed for just a few minutes in their previous three wins but this time went into halftime with a touchdown deficit and still faced a 7-point hole at the start of the fourth quarter.
A perfectly timed passing play then a blocked punt set up two fourth-quarter scores that denied the Warriors' upset bid.
Aquinas is in action next on Friday at C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig (4-0),
Ponca (1-3) 49, Twin River (0-3) 18: Twin River outscored Ponca 12-7 in the second half but fell behind early after allowing Ponca to score 32 points in the first half.
Senior Lucas Cook rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Tony Jarecki led the Titans in all purpose yards with 104 kick return yards.
Twin River is in action next on Friday at Centura (2-2).
C-2 #8 Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, David City 13: David City trailed by only one point at halftime to Class C-2 No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic, but gave up a touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter and couldn't find a way to score on offense.
David City had six possessions in the second half, but only managed four first downs. The Scouts punted on three of those possessions, turned the ball over on downs twice and had time expire after a sack on the last possession.
David City is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at C-2 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan (3-0) in Fremont. Archbishop Bergan has outscored opponents 134-39.
CLASS D-1
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-1) 52, Shelby-Rising City (0-4) 12: Ashton Sims ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown in Friday's home win against Shelby-Rising City.
HLHF led 16-0 after the first quarter, 36-6 at halftime and 36-12 after three. The Bulldogs closed the game out by outscoring the Huskies 16-0 in the fourth.
Jason Sjuts passed for two touchdowns and Jacob Sjuts and Ayden Veik each ran for a score.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is in action next on Friday at East Butler (0-4).
D-1 #8 Stanton (3-1) 42, Clarkson/Leigh (2-2) 20: Clarkson/Leigh scored the first touchdown on the game on a 1-yard run by Lance Paprocki, but the Mustangs scored the next 20 points.
Paprocki closed the gap to 20-14 on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter, but Stanton stretched the lead back up to 34-14.
Carter Hanel scored one final touchdown for the Patriots on a 10-yard run before the Mustangs closed out the victory with another score.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next against Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-2).
Elmwood-Murdock (2-2) 66, East Butler (0-4) 26: East Butler football had no answer for Elmwood-Murdock in Friday night's home loss.
East Butler (0-4) lost its first three games to two ranked opponents and undefeated Exeter-Milligan/Friend. Elmwood-Murdock (2-2) was the first loss to an opponent that wasn't ranked or listed as a contended by the Lincoln Journal Star.
East Butler will be in action next at home on Friday against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-2).
CLASS D-2
D-2 #4 Humphrey St. Francis (4-0) 62, Wausa (1-3) 6: St. Francis made quick work of Wausa on Friday.
The Flyers led 12-0 after the first quarter, 32-6 at halftime, 46-6 after three quarters and outscored the Vikings 16-0 in the fourth.
Haustyn Forney scored the first two touchdowns of the game on rushes of 44 and 9 yards. Austin Leifeld scored in the second quarter on a 22-yard rush. Tanner Pfeifer scored the next three touchdowns on runs of 2, 16 and three yards.
Spencer Engel scored on a 17-yard carry and Isaac Classen scored the last two touchdowns on carries of 30 and 51 yards.
Pfeifer led the team in rushing and passing. He rushed for 120 yards on 13 carries passed for 99 yards, completing 7 of 10 passes. Forney led the team in receiving with 53 yards on two catches.
St. Francis is in action next on Friday at home against Riverside (1-2).
D-2 No. 1 BDS (4-0) 80, High Plains Community (1-3) 6: High Plains trailed by 72 points after the first half and never recovered.
High Plains is in action next on Friday at Fullerton (1-2).
CLASS D-6
Meridian (1-2) 56, St. Edward (0-4) 25: St. Edward trailed 56-19 after three quarter and only scored six points in the fourth.
Corin Paul rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries for Meridian.
St. Edward plays at Santee (0-0) on Friday.
