Football Wrap: Aquinas drops 1 vs. 2 matchup

CLASS B
Centura 34, Schuyler 6: After both team's original opponents had to back out due to COVID-19 complications, Schuyler and Centura agreed to play each other at Centura.
The road trip wasn't successful for Schuyler (1-4). The Warriors surrendered the first 34 points of the game to Centura (2-2). Schuyler scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
CLASS C-2
C-2 #1 Oakland-Craig 28, C-2 #4 Aquinas Catholic 12: Oakland-Craig senior receiver Coulter Thiele ripped off two big runs over 60 yards in length and the No. 1 hosts handed No. 2 Aquinas Catholic a 28-12 loss in its first defeat of the season on Friday in Oakland.
Thiele finished with 207 yards on just seven carries and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 10, 79 and 65.
C-2 #3 Archbishop Bergan 47, David City 22: Archbishop Bergan junior quarterback Koa Mcintyre was too much for David City to handle in Friday night's road game in Fremont, passing for five touchdowns and 285 yards in a 47-22 victory.
David City senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka did what he could to keep the Scouts in the game. He completed 6 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 49 yards and another touchdown on 20 carries.
CLASS D-1
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, East Butler 0: East Butler found no offensive success against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday at home, losing 56-0 after finishing with only 138 total yards for the game.
East Butler (0-5) trailed HLHF (3-1) 8-0 after the first quarter, 34-0 at halftime and 40-0 after three quarters. The Bulldogs scored twice more in the fourth.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36, Clarkson/Leigh 30: Clarkson/Leigh led Guardian Angels Central Catholic 24-8 early in the second quarter after Eli Hays scored his third rushing touchdown of the first half, but GACC outscored Clarkson/Leigh 28-6 the rest of the way, taking the lead on a 42-yard pass play late in the fourth quarter.
Clarkson/Leigh (2-3) finished with more total yards, but turned the ball over twice and committed 12 penalties for 100 yards.
Lance Paprocki completed 6 of 8 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries. Hays rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
D-1 #9 Nebraska Christian 44, Shelby-Rising City 28: Shelby-Rising City found success on offense, scoring 28 points and recording 343 all-purpose yards, but D-1 No. 9 Nebraska Christian Senior Elijah Boersen rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to lift the Eagles to a 44-28 victory.
CLASS D-2
D-2 #4 Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6: It was business as usual for St. Francis. The Flyers led 14-0 after the first quarter, 46-0 at halftime and 50-0 after the third quarter. Both teams scored six in the fourth.
Spencer Engel led the Flyers (5-0) with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Tanner Pfeifer completed 5 of 7 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Osceola 74, Palmer 36: Osceola and Palmer were tied early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs scored on every drive thereafter to pull away and win 74-36.
Bryce Reed led the Tigers with 330 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries. Carson Watts rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Xavier Blackburn rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Osceola is in action next on Friday at home against Nebraska Lutheran (2-3).
Howells-Dodge 42, Madison 0: Howells-Dodge dominated Madison the whole game, finishing with an offensive output of 377 yards to just 79.
Levi Belina rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and quarterbacks Jacob Tomcak and Gavin Nelson each threw for one touchdown.
Howells-Dodge is in action next on Friday at D-1 No. 8 Stanton (3-1).
Onaga, KS 58, High Plains 22: High Plains had to seek out a new opponent after its original opponent canceled due to COVID-19.
The Storm rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns, but couldn't slow down the Buffaloes. Onaga led 16-0 after the first, 44-8 at halftime and 50-8 after three quarters. High Plains outscored Onaga 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
