Football Wrap: Aquinas drops 1 vs. 2 matchup

CLASS D-2

D-2 #4 Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6: It was business as usual for St. Francis. The Flyers led 14-0 after the first quarter, 46-0 at halftime and 50-0 after the third quarter. Both teams scored six in the fourth.

Spencer Engel led the Flyers (5-0) with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Tanner Pfeifer completed 5 of 7 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Osceola 74, Palmer 36: Osceola and Palmer were tied early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs scored on every drive thereafter to pull away and win 74-36.

Bryce Reed led the Tigers with 330 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries. Carson Watts rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Xavier Blackburn rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Osceola is in action next on Friday at home against Nebraska Lutheran (2-3).

Howells-Dodge 42, Madison 0: Howells-Dodge dominated Madison the whole game, finishing with an offensive output of 377 yards to just 79.

Levi Belina rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and quarterbacks Jacob Tomcak and Gavin Nelson each threw for one touchdown.