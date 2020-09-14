Football Wrap: No. 1 Cross County shuts out No. 5 Howells-Dodge

CLASS B
Raymond Central 50, Schuyler 7: After winning its first game since Oct. 19, 2018, Schuyler (1-2) was looking for its first back-to-back wins since 2014.
Raymond Central (3-0) junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier ended those hopes, rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for another.
“That Kreikemeier kid is a strong and athletic quarterback. He is one heck of a player,” head coach Jason Ankrah said. “We have to work on the little things on defense. We have to go back to the drawing board."
Schuyler is in action next on Friday at home against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-1).
CLASS C-1
Boone Central 40, Douglas County West 0: Junior Braden Benes completed 19 of 26 for 218 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns to lead Boone Central (2-1) over DC West (0-3).
"We had a pick six to start the third quarter and then a short drive after a short punt," Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson said. "Momentum really swung after we had a goal-line stand early in the second quarter that Cody Maricle finished with a sack on fourth down.
"Most important was that we calmed down after some nerves in the first quarter and played more relaxed in the second and third quarters. Coming off a 2-7 season, these kids need to learn how to approach games and especially how to win again."
Boone Central is in action next on Friday at home against Central City (1-2).
CLASS C-2
#2 Aquinas Catholic 21, Scotus 6: Quarterback Kyle Napier rushed for 143 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns and Aquinas (3-0) pulled away from Scouts (1-2) with two fourth-quarter scores.
David City 24, Sandy Creek 18: Dylan Vodicka found Jordan Kracl for a touchdown in the back of the end zone with just five seconds remaining to give David City a win over Sandy Creek.
After giving up a 71-yard rushing play on the first play, David City (2-1) held Sandy Creek (2-2) to just 22 rushing yards the rest of the game.
"It's just, are we going to finish what we started?'" head coach Robert Evans asked. "We talked about that. It was just a great mental win for us. It was a big step in the direction we want to go. We want to be able to finish like that in tight games."
David City is in action next on Thursday at home against No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-0).
CLASS D-1
# 1 Cross County 28, D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge 0: Cross County (4-0) turned Howells-Dodge (2-1) away twice inside the 10-yard line and held the Jaguars to just 180 total yards.
The Cougars become the first time to shutout the Jaguars since Howells and Dodge consolidated into one school seven years ago.
Isaac Noyd carried the workload for Cross County on the ground, rushing for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Carter Seim rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.
The Cougars scored two touchdowns in the second quarter off a 32-yard run from Seim and a 62-yard run from Noyd before scoring two more in the third off runs of 34 yards and 55 yards by Noyd.
Cross County is in action next on Friday at Nebraska Christian (3-0).
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36, North Central 26: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (1-1) won its first official game since moving up to eight-man football this year. The Bulldogs defeated Giltner last week, but the game won't count towards the standings as it was a make up game due to COVID.
The win didn't come easy, as North Central (1-2) led 20-14 entering the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs found their offense at the right time and scored 22 points in the final 12 minutes to take the lead.
HLHF will be in action next on Friday in a home game against Shelby-Rising City (0-3).
# 6 Clarkson/Leigh 58, East Butler 16: Eli Hats rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on four carries and returned a punt 62 yards for a score. Clarkson/Leigh (2-1) led 52-0 after the first half.
The Patriots lost starting running back Tommy McEvoy for the season the game before, but showed it is still a force in class D-1. East Butler (0-3) struggle to get anything going and didn't score until the second half when Trevin Brecka rushed for two touchdowns.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next at Stanton (2-1) on Friday, and East Butler plays Elmwood-Murdock (1-2) at home on Friday.
EMF 58, Shelby-Rising City 34: Colin Wingard threw for four touchdowns and 170 yards, but Shelby-Rising City (0-3) struggled to slow down EMF (3-0).
SRC only trailed 16-14 after the first quarter before EMF outscored SRC 28-6 in the second and third quarter to seal the win.
Shelby-Rising City is in action next on Friday at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (1-1).
CLASS D-2
#2 Osceola 71, Mead 0: Osceola (3-0) has been on a roll recently, winning by more than 70 points for the second week in a row.
The Bulldogs have now outscored their opponents 218-36 through three weeks.
Osceola held Mead (0-3) to just 64 total yards.
"Our offensive output has been consistent and the defense has really stopped it up with two shutouts in a row," head coach Bob Fuller said.
Osceola is in action next on Friday at home against Fullerton (1-2).
#4 Humphrey St. Francis 44, Palmer 38: For the first time since Sept. 28, 2018, Saint Francis (3-0) failed to defeat an opponent by more than one possession.
Haustyn Forney led the Flyers is rushing with 107 yards on 23 carries, and Tanner Pfeier passed for 237 yards, completing 9 of 14.
St. Francis led 22-16 after the first quarter, 36-12 at halftime and 44-12 after three quarters. Palmer outscored HSF 16-0 in the fourth.
Palmer (0-3) passed for 209 yards and rushed for 197 yards. The Tigers had four rushing touchdowns.
The Flyers are in action next on Friday at Wausa (1-2).
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, High Plains Community 31: High Plains (1-2) was leading 7-6 after the first quarter, but was outscored 32-16 in the second and third quarter.
Javier Marino competed 5 of 13 passes for 101 yards and rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, but EPPJ (2-1) sophomore Jack Wemhoff rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns.
"We gave up too many big plays, and we had too many penalties in crucial times on the offensive side of the ball," High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. "Their running back was a tough runner. I was impressed with their team's overall speed. Their coaches did a great job of preparing them for us. They are a young team, too. They are going to be really dangerous in the upcoming years."
High Plains is in action next at No. 1 BDS (3-0) next week.
CLASS D-6
# 10 Harvard 38, St. Edward 0: St. Edward (0-3) struggled on offense, managing just 12 total yards.
Trey Divis led the Beavers with 40 rushing yards, but Harvard (1-2) finished with multiple sacks, negating most of the positive plays.
Harvard scored 24 in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter.
St. Edward is in action next on Friday at Meridian (0-2).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
