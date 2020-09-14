Football Wrap: No. 1 Cross County shuts out No. 5 Howells-Dodge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLASS B

Raymond Central 50, Schuyler 7: After winning its first game since Oct. 19, 2018, Schuyler (1-2) was looking for its first back-to-back wins since 2014.

Raymond Central (3-0) junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier ended those hopes, rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for another.

“That Kreikemeier kid is a strong and athletic quarterback. He is one heck of a player,” head coach Jason Ankrah said. “We have to work on the little things on defense. We have to go back to the drawing board."

Schuyler is in action next on Friday at home against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-1).

CLASS C-1

Boone Central 40, Douglas County West 0: Junior Braden Benes completed 19 of 26 for 218 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns to lead Boone Central (2-1) over DC West (0-3).

"We had a pick six to start the third quarter and then a short drive after a short punt," Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson said. "Momentum really swung after we had a goal-line stand early in the second quarter that Cody Maricle finished with a sack on fourth down.