Football Wrap: Osceola drops 100 on Nebraska Lutheran

CLASS C-1
Battle Creek 6, Boone Central 3: In a rarely-seen high school kicker's dual, Battle Creek's Mason Mink hit a 23-yard field goal with just over one minute left in the game to clinch the 6-3 victory.
He kicked one earlier in the first quarter to give Battle Creek (4-2) a 3-0 lead, but Boone Central's (2-2) Ryan Kramer drove one in from 20 yards out to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
Braden Benes led the Cardinal offense, completing 16 of 28 pass attempts for 172 yards.
Boone Central stopped Battle Creek on the goal line late in the third quarter then drove the field for the tying field goal. Two 50-50 penalty calls on the final drive put Battle Creek in position for the game-winning kick.
"The defense had a great plan and played lights out," head coach Mark Hudson said. "If we stopped their running back we felt we would win the game. We did a great job, we just couldn't punch it in ourselves.
Boone Central is in action next on Friday at C-1 No. 10 Wayne (4-2).
CLASS C-2
Centura 42, David City 13: David City (2-4) lost three fumbles in Friday night's road loss in which the Scouts allowed Centura (3-2) to gain 258 yards and score six touchdowns.
Dylan Vodicka passed for 110 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown.
David City is in action next on Friday against C-2 No. 4 Aquinas (4-2).
Fremont Bergan 31, #4 Aquinas Catholic 7: C-2 No. 4 Aquinas (4-2) looked to be in good shape after blocking a punt on the opening possession of Friday night's home game against C-2 No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (6-0), but Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre shredded the Monarch defense in a 31-7 win for Bergan.
Aquinas is in action next on Friday against David City (2-4).
CLASS D-1
#1 Cross County 82, Shelby-Rising City 12: After allowing Shelby-Rising City (0-6) the opening score, D-1 No. 1 Cross County (6-0) rushed for nine touchdowns and passed for one more to run away with an 82-12 win.
Carter Seim rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on four carries, and Isaac Noyd rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on four carries. Preston Pinkelman rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown on three carries.
In total, Cross County averaged almost 24 yards a carry.
"We got a stop to start and then fumbled on the first play deep in our own territory," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "They made a couple nice plays and we had a third-down pass interference call.
"Kind of a rough start to say the least. We tightened things up a little bit and started playing a little more physical. I thought they looked fresh, healthy and eager to be back out on the field. Really thought they were dialed in and ready to go."
Cross County is in action next at East Butler (0-5).
Clarkson/Leigh 72, Madison 22: Clarkson/Leigh (3-3) led 64-0 at halftime and 72-0 at the end of the third quarter en route to a 72-22 victory over Madison (0-6).
The Patriots forced four turnovers and rushed for nearly 200 yards.
Five different patriots all scored rushing touchdowns as Dylan Higby, Carter Hanel, Eli Hays, Trevor Zulkoski and Lance Paprocki all found the endzone.
Higby led the Patriots in rushing with 80 yards and Hanel and Hays each scored two touchdowns.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next on Friday at home against Wisner-Pilger (0-4).
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) led Omaha Brownell Talbot (3-3) 14-0 after the first quarter, 22-0 at halftime and 44-0 after the third quarter. Brownell scored eight in the fourth quarter.
HLHF had its scheduled game on Friday against Nebraska Christian canceled due to COVID-19.
The Bulldogs will finish the regular season on Oct. 16 at D-1 No. 1 Cross County (6-0).
Stanton 42, Howells-Dodge 36: Howells-Dodge (4-2) took a 20-14 lead at the end of the first half off a 1-yard touchdown from Levi Belina, but D-1 No. 7 Stanton (4-1) tied the game back up by scoring with 15 seconds left in the third quarter and took the lead halfway through the fourth on a 7-yard run.
Belina scored again with five minutes left in the game from 24-yards out to give the Jaguars a 36-34 lead, but Stanton scored 13 seconds later on a 46-yard run to take a 42-36 lead.
Howells-Dodge is in action next on Friday at Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-2).
CLASS D-2
#2 Osceola 100, Nebraska Lutheran 42: D-2 No. 2 Osceola (5-0) scored 52 points in the first quarter on its way to a win over Nebraska Lutheran (2-4) 100-42.
Bryce Reed rushed for 255 yards and six touchdowns on nine carries. Isaiah Zelasney rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns on three carries and Carson Watts rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
Osceola is in action next on Friday at home against Lawrence-Nelson (1-4).
#4 Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 0: Humphrey St. Francis shut out Elgin Public/Pope John on Friday, winning 68-0.
The Flyers led 16-0 after the first, 46-0 at halftime, 52-0 after the third and scored 16 in the fourth.
Austin Leifeld, Justin Leifeld and Isaac Classen all scored two touchdowns on the ground. Tanner Pfeifer passed for two scores as well.
St. Francis is in action next at home against CWC (1-4).
Palmer 46, High Plains Community 0: High Plains never found its offense against Palmer in Friday's 46-0 home loss.
Trevor Carlstrom led the Storm with 43 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Palmer led 28-0 after the first quarter, 34-0 at halftime and 46-0 after the third quarter.
High Plains is in action next on Friday at Nebraska Lutheran (2-4).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
