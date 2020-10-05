Football Wrap: Osceola drops 100 on Nebraska Lutheran

Carter Seim rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on four carries, and Isaac Noyd rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on four carries. Preston Pinkelman rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown on three carries.

In total, Cross County averaged almost 24 yards a carry.

"We got a stop to start and then fumbled on the first play deep in our own territory," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "They made a couple nice plays and we had a third-down pass interference call.

"Kind of a rough start to say the least. We tightened things up a little bit and started playing a little more physical. I thought they looked fresh, healthy and eager to be back out on the field. Really thought they were dialed in and ready to go."

Cross County is in action next at East Butler (0-5).

Clarkson/Leigh 72, Madison 22: Clarkson/Leigh (3-3) led 64-0 at halftime and 72-0 at the end of the third quarter en route to a 72-22 victory over Madison (0-6).