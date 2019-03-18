AP

Bad plan Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu would have been a great get ... to pair with Eric Berry. I also like Alex Okafor and Bashaud Breeland, even if the Chiefs overpaid for Mathieu and Okafor. But if someone made me the offer, I just couldn’t see agreeing to trade Justin Houston, Dee Ford, Eric Berry and Steven Nelson for the three of them, which is effectively what they did. On the other side of the ball, Mitch Morse, Chris Conley and Demetrius Harris may not be Pro Bowlers, but they are nice pieces that now have to be replaced as well.