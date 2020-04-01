April Fools: The best Husker trick plays

Not in the mood for antics as the calendar flips to April? You're not the only one. But, through the years, the Huskers have dipped into their bag of tricks countless times to rip off pivotal touchdowns or large chunks of yardage.
Here's a look at memorable Nebraska football trick plays, in no particular order:
Fumblerooski (1984)
Trailing Miami 17-0 in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tom Osborne dove deep into his call sheet. Quarterback Turner Gill, who lined up under center, intentionally fumbled the snap, allowing Nebraska lineman Dean Steinkuhler to pick up the ball and run 19 yards for a much-needed touchdown, effectively fooling the Miami defense (and the camera crew).
Another classic scene in the program's history, the Huskers sealed a key win against Oklahoma with a play that Steven M. Sipple recently recalled as perhaps the loudest he has heard the Memorial Stadium faithful. Heisman quarterback, and recent College Football HOF inductee, Eric Crouch took the snap and handed the ball to Thunder Collins, who pitched it to freshman receiver Mike Stuntz on a reverse back to the left side of the field. You know the rest.
Before a thunderous crowd of 75,899 at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers handed Alabama its lone loss of the season on Sept. 17, 1977. Trailing 7-3 in the first quarter, the Huskers turned the tide by refusing to settle for another field goal, instead opting for a fake field goal that worked to perfection.
As the Huskers lined up for a first-and-10 in the closing moments of the second quarter, a Big Ten Network commentator uttered: "They (Nebraska) look confused to me." Turns out, those in red knew exactly what they were doing, as Tommy Armstrong started the play under center and ended it with a wide-open path to the end zone.
* In a showdown with Oklahoma in 1982, Nebraska ran the "bouncerooski," where quarterback Turner Gill bounced a lateral to Irving Fryar, who scooped the ball and passed it to tight end Mitch Krenk, who picked up 37 yards and set up a decisive NU touchdown.
* A game that featured several unique play designs, the Huskers reached outside of the box during a 37-14 win against Colorado on Nov. 24, 2006, at Memorial Stadium. Initially lining up in punt formation, Husker quarterback Zac Taylor audibled the group into regular formation. He then walked away from the center, feigning confusion. Meanwhile, Nebraska snapped the ball to Tierre Green, who went 7 yards to eventually set up a touchdown that effecively put the game out of reach.
What'd we miss?
