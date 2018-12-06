Try 1 month for 99¢
Fantasy Football: Week 14 TE rankings
TownNews.com Content Exchange

The first week of the fantasy playoffs is a good time to own an AFC North tight end.

Vance McDonald visits the Raiders, who are tied with the Panthers for the most touchdowns (9) allowed to the position. Who does Carolina face this weekend? David Njoku, coming off a clunker in Week 13 (three catches for 8 yards against the Texans).

The Bengals visit the Chargers, who have defended the position well with the help of Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Derwin James. But C.J. Uzomah is as good a bet as any TE streamer this week thanks to his 28 combined targets over the past four games. With A.J. Green on the shelf for good and the Bengals likely in line for a track meet, the end to Uzomah's five-game TD drought could be nigh.

Then there's the Ravens, whose TE pecking order has been Belichick-ian in its puzzlement. But the insertion of Lamar Jackson has coincided with rookie Mark Andrews producing back-to-back usable stat lines. It'll require a leap of faith to trot out a Baltimore tight end in an elimination game. Still, three out of four tight ends in the division could belong in lineups this weekend, particularly for Greg Olsen owners who scooped Uzomah and possibly Eric Ebron owners after he missed his second consecutive practice (back/illness) ahead of the Colts' daunting trip to Houston.

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Ravens

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles at Cowboys

3. George Kittle, 49ers vs. Broncos

4. Jared Cook, Raiders vs. Steelers

5. Eric Ebron*, Colts at Texans

6. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots at Dolphins

7. David Njoku, Browns vs. Panthers

8. Vance McDonald, Steelers at Raiders

9. Cameron Brate, Bucs vs. Saints

10. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings at Seahawks

11. Austin Hooper, Falcons at Packers

12. Trey Burton, Bears vs. Rams

13. Jimmy Graham, Packers vs. Falcons

14. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Giants

15. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals at Chargers

16. Ben Watson, Saints at Bucs

17. Gerald Everett, Rams at Bears

18. Chris Herndon, Jets at Bills

19. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals vs. Lions

20. Matt LaCosse, Broncos at 49ers

21. Dan Arnold, Saints at Bucs

22. Mark Andrews, Ravens at Chiefs

23. Jordan Thomas, Texans vs. Colts

24. Adam Shaheen, Bears vs. Rams

25. Jonnu Smith, Titans vs. Jaguars

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | View Latest E-Edition

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This article originally ran on profootballweekly.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments