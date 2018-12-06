Fantasy Football: Week 14 TE rankings

The first week of the fantasy playoffs is a good time to own an AFC North tight end.
Vance McDonald visits the Raiders, who are tied with the Panthers for the most touchdowns (9) allowed to the position. Who does Carolina face this weekend? David Njoku, coming off a clunker in Week 13 (three catches for 8 yards against the Texans).
The Bengals visit the Chargers, who have defended the position well with the help of Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Derwin James. But C.J. Uzomah is as good a bet as any TE streamer this week thanks to his 28 combined targets over the past four games. With A.J. Green on the shelf for good and the Bengals likely in line for a track meet, the end to Uzomah's five-game TD drought could be nigh.
Then there's the Ravens, whose TE pecking order has been Belichick-ian in its puzzlement. But the insertion of Lamar Jackson has coincided with rookie Mark Andrews producing back-to-back usable stat lines. It'll require a leap of faith to trot out a Baltimore tight end in an elimination game. Still, three out of four tight ends in the division could belong in lineups this weekend, particularly for Greg Olsen owners who scooped Uzomah and possibly Eric Ebron owners after he missed his second consecutive practice (back/illness) ahead of the Colts' daunting trip to Houston.
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Ravens
2. Zach Ertz, Eagles at Cowboys
3. George Kittle, 49ers vs. Broncos
4. Jared Cook, Raiders vs. Steelers
5. Eric Ebron*, Colts at Texans
6. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots at Dolphins
7. David Njoku, Browns vs. Panthers
8. Vance McDonald, Steelers at Raiders
9. Cameron Brate, Bucs vs. Saints
10. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings at Seahawks
11. Austin Hooper, Falcons at Packers
12. Trey Burton, Bears vs. Rams
13. Jimmy Graham, Packers vs. Falcons
14. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Giants
15. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals at Chargers
16. Ben Watson, Saints at Bucs
17. Gerald Everett, Rams at Bears
18. Chris Herndon, Jets at Bills
19. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals vs. Lions
20. Matt LaCosse, Broncos at 49ers
21. Dan Arnold, Saints at Bucs
22. Mark Andrews, Ravens at Chiefs
23. Jordan Thomas, Texans vs. Colts
24. Adam Shaheen, Bears vs. Rams
25. Jonnu Smith, Titans vs. Jaguars