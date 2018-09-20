It didn't take long for JuJu Smith-Schuster to go from emerging sidekick to full-fledged superstar. The NFL's youngest player during his 2017 rookie campaign, Smith-Schuster took the league by storm with a magnetic blend of playmaking ability and personality.
Smith-Schuster needs only 157 yards to bypass Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the most ever by an NFL wideout prior to his 22nd birthday, according to Rotoworld's Rich Hribar. Amazingly, Smith-Schuster has eight games to reach that mark, but would anyone be surprised if he did it Monday night against the Bucs after registering 119 and 121 in his first two games?
But you already knew about Smith Schuster's awesome JuJu, the AFC's second-leading receiver, fantasy's WR7 overall and one of the few things going right for the Steelers these days. So let's take another moment before we get to the rankings to shine a light on two other emerging sidekicks in the AFC North — Cincinnati's third-year player and fellow former second-rounder Tyler Boyd and explosive Browns rookie Antonio Callaway.
Boyd's coming out party occurred last Thursday night, when he tallied a career-high 91 receiving yards on six catches in Cincinnati's offensive onslaught vs. the Ravens. The spot opposite A.J. Green tends to be a lucrative one for fantasy purposes — see: Brandon LaFell, WR34 in 2016; Marvin Jones, WR40 in 2015; Mohamed Sanu, WR30 in 2014 — none of whom were as good of prospects as Boyd, whose breakout season could be now in Year 3.
Then there's Antonio Callaway, a potential first- or second-round talent whom Cleveland drafted in the fourth (105th overall) because of a laundry list of off-field concerns. But after an early slip-up in camp, when he was cited for marijuana possession and failed to inform his bosses, he's emerged as the starter alongside Jarvis Landry. And all Callaway did in his first NFL start was tally a team-high 81 yards against the Saints, including what should've been a 47-yard game-winning touchdown on Cleveland's last play in regulation.
Callaway might not be instant coffee but he's absolutely instant offense, the type of talent who can win owners a week with one try. We're not recommending rushing him into your lineups, but he's only owned in 34 percent of leagues and has talent absolutely worth gambling on.
1. Antonio Brown, Steelers at Bucs
2. Michael Thomas, Saints at Falcons
3. A.J. Green, Bengals at Panthers
4. Mike Evans, Bucs vs. Steelers
5. Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Saints
6. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Giants
7. Odell Beckham, Giants at Texans
8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers at Bucs
9. Stefon Diggs, Vikings vs. Bills
10. Davante Adams, Packers at Washington
11. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. 49ers
12. Keenan Allen, Chargers at Rams
13. Brandin Cooks, Rams vs. Chargers
14. T.Y. Hilton, Colts at Eagles
15. Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Bills
16. Will Fuller, Texans vs. Giants
17. Jarvis Landry, Browns vs. Jets
18. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals vs. Bears
19. Golden Tate, Lions vs. Patriots
20. Allen Robinson, Bears at Cardinals
21.Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Colts
22. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos at Ravens
23. Chris Hogan, Patriots at Lions
24. Marvin Jones, Lions vs. Patriots
25. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers at Chiefs
26. Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Patriots
27. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs vs. 49ers
28. DeSean Jackson, Bucs vs. Steelers
29. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos at Ravens
30. Quincy Enunwa, Jets at Browns
31. Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Bengals
32. Michael Crabtree, Ravens vs. Broncos
33. Amari Cooper, Raiders at Dolphins
34. Kenny Stills, Dolphins vs. Raiders
35. Robert Woods, Rams vs. Chargers
36. Keelan Cole, Jaguars vs. Titans
37. Pierre Garcon, 49ers at Chiefs
38. Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Chargers
39. Chris Godwin, Bucs vs. Steelers
40. Tyler Boyd, Bengals at Panthers
41. Ted Ginn, Saints at Falcons
42. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Cowboys
43. Corey Davis, Titans at Jaguars
44.Randall Cobb, Packers at Washington
45. John Brown, Ravens vs. Broncos
46. Robby Anderson, Jets at Browns
47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars vs. Titans
48. Calvin Ridley, Falcons vs. Saints
49. Cole Beasley, Cowboys at Seahawks
50. Mike Williams, Chargers at Rams
51. Paul Richardson, Washington vs. Packers
52. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars vs. Titans
53. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons vs. Saints
54. Anthony Miller, Bears at Cardinals
55. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks vs. Cowboys
56. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots at Lions
57. Antonio Callaway, Browns vs. Jets
58. Josh Gordon, Patriots at Lions
59. Geronimo Allison, Packers at Washington
60. Terrelle Pryor, Jets at Browns