Entering the fourth week of the college football season, we usually start seeing some bigger games as many schools begin conference play. That isn’t the case this week, when only two top 25 teams play against each other — No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama. There are some other good games, but not many with national significance.
But one of the top QB prospects for next spring’s NFL Draft, Missouri’s Drew Lock, faces his toughest test to date Saturday vs. No. 2 Georgia. Lock has size (6’4 – 225) and a big arm, but scouts were worried about his accuracy going into the season. Last year, Lock competed only 57.8 percent of his throws — which is very low for a quarterback in that type of offense.
But through three games this year, Lock has improved to 69 percent. Not only has his accuracy improved, he has only one interception, while throwing for 11 touchdowns. Lock threw 13 interceptions last year, which was also a concern. If Lock keeps throwing like he has so far this year, he could very well be the first quarterback drafted.
As well as Lock has played, he hasn’t yet faced top competition. Mizzou opened against UT Martin and then played Wyoming and Purdue. Starting today, Lock has to face much better players as Missouri hosts the Bulldogs. Georgia always has a top defense, and if Lock can continue to put up the numbers he has early in the season, he'll prove he is a legit No. 1 QB prospect.
Ohio State Loses Nick Bosa
Ohio State has lost DE Nick Bosa for the foreseeable future after he had surgery earlier this week on a core muscle. Many scouts feel Bosa is a better prospect than his older brother Joey, who is a Pro Bowl defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Nick Bosa is about an inch shorter than his brother but has length and the same explosive power and competitive intensity. In three game this season, Bosa already has 14 total tackles and four sacks. His speed and power off the edge is as good as anyone in college football.
Ohio State hasn’t said how much time Bosa will miss, but the hope is it won’t be more than about four or five games. Ohio State has a bye following the Purdue game on Oct. 20th — it might be a good bet that Bosa returns following the bye on Nov. 3rd against Nebraska.
Sanders impressing as Barkley's replacement
Last night in Champaign, Illinois, No. 10 Penn State easily took care of Illinois, 63-24. When Saquon Barkley left Penn State early for the NFL following a strong 2017 season, it was thought that the Penn State rushing attack would not be quite as good. That turned out to be false, as junior Miles Sanders has been just as productive, if not more so than Barkley in early-season play.
Sanders ran for 200 yards Friday night on just 22 carries — including three touchdowns on runs of 14, 2 and 48 yards. Sanders is up to 495 rushing yards, a 7.0-yard average per carry and five touchdowns. He has added seven receptions for another 56 yards and is beginning to get the attention of NFL scouts.
Playing behind Barkley, Sanders had never run for as much as 200 yards in any given season, but he is off to a big start. The 5’11 – 215-pound back with speed and power is a tough slasher with top vision/instincts.
Speaking of running backs, Stanford’s Bryce Love looked like he would be one of the top running backs in the country in 2018, but that hasn’t been the case. A year ago, Love ran for over 2,100 yards and an 8.1-yard average per carry. This year, his game has been off and he hasn’t been nearly as productive. Against San Diego State, he ran for only 29 yards on 18 carries. The following week he picked it up with 136 yards against USC before leaving late in the game with an undisclosed injury. Love did not play last week against UC Davis but will suit up today versus Oregon. One thing scouts wanted to see from Love was his pass-catching ability ... he only has three receptions so far this season.