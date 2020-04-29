NEN All-Star Football Classic cancelled

Ten area athletes became the latest victims of postponements or cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic, played in Norfolk at Veteran's Memorial Park since 2013, was set to kick off on June 13. But due to the uncertainty of public events and health guidelines, the game was announced as cancelled on Thursday.
“This decision by the board did not come lightly, but it did become apparent that the reality of having the game was not in the cards this year," said Mike Sunderman, president of the Classic's Board of Directors. "Postponing the date was not a viable option as logistically, with the number of people, businesses, and sites involved, as well as finding a suitable date given the unknowns of the virus made that very difficult."
Area athletes chosen to represent the White/South team included Chase Thieman of Boone Central, Isaak Wiese of Clarkson/Leigh, Bryce Classen from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Evan Foltz, Trevor Pfeifer, Taylor Wemhoff and Dylan Wemhoff of Humphrey Saint Francis and Luke Rocheford, Trevor Schumacher and Carter Throener of Howells Dodge.
"We feel very badly for the players, coaches, and their families that will not get to experience this lifetime event, but we feel it is the right decision at this time," Sunderman said in the statement.
The NEN All-Star Classic was formed in 2012 and first played in 2013 as an effort to recognize the hard work of area seniors. Financial support from the event comes from corporate-event sponsors, individuals, ticket sales and game program revenues.
Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk was announced as the title sponsor of the event in 2012 and has remained in that position ever since. Proceeds from the game go to purchase equipment to support the needs of athletes at the FRHS Rehabilitation/Wellness Center.
Graduating seniors are nominated for the game by their coaches from a pool of schools in the Northeast Nebraska region. Coaches, players and officials are chosen by the Classic's board of directors.
The NEN All-Star game is set to resume play in June of 2021.
