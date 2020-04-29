NEN All-Star Football Classic cancelled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ten area athletes became the latest victims of postponements or cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic, played in Norfolk at Veteran's Memorial Park since 2013, was set to kick off on June 13. But due to the uncertainty of public events and health guidelines, the game was announced as cancelled on Thursday.

“This decision by the board did not come lightly, but it did become apparent that the reality of having the game was not in the cards this year," said Mike Sunderman, president of the Classic's Board of Directors. "Postponing the date was not a viable option as logistically, with the number of people, businesses, and sites involved, as well as finding a suitable date given the unknowns of the virus made that very difficult."

Area athletes chosen to represent the White/South team included Chase Thieman of Boone Central, Isaak Wiese of Clarkson/Leigh, Bryce Classen from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Evan Foltz, Trevor Pfeifer, Taylor Wemhoff and Dylan Wemhoff of Humphrey Saint Francis and Luke Rocheford, Trevor Schumacher and Carter Throener of Howells Dodge.