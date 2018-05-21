At this week's owners meeting in Atlanta, the NFL is set to award the 2023 and 2024 Super Bowls to Arizona and New Orleans, respectively, Sports Business Journal's Daniel Kaplan first reported Monday.
It marks the NFL's debut of a new system in which the league identifies a host city and negotiates the terms before bringing it to the owners for a vote. Gone, apparently, are the days of competing cities pulling out all the stops in grand presentations, though we'd expect the Super Bowl to remain the ultimate carrot for clubs that build new stadiums (you're still likely the next, Las Vegas).
For Arizona and Glendale Stadium in Phoenix, 2023 marks the stadium's third Super Bowl — all since 2007. (The game was previously played once in Tempe and once in Phoenix.)
New Orleans, one of the more frequent host cities, will get its 11th Super Bowl.
The owners are also expected to announce the 2019 NFL draft city, with Nashville recently rumored, and the future of the Pro Bowl in Atlanta this week, in addition to honing in on new kickoff and legal tackle rules and approving David Tepper's bid to purchase the Carolina Panthers.