Palmer provides the fireworks, South team wins Shrine Bowl

Tyler Palmer spent much of Monday relaxing on the couch, admittedly sore from the Shrine Bowl two days earlier in Kearney.
Palmer, like his teammates, hadn't taken a hit in eight months. Yet, while many were likely in the same position, feet up, sipping on a lemonade, few had as many big moments in the memory bank as the former Shamrock quarterback and program leader in career scoring.
Though it was Omaha South kicker Alan Mendoza who won the Offensive Player of the Game award with three field goals, one a 51-yarder, Palmer provided the play of the afternoon. He caught a pass down the seam in the fourth quarter, broke a tackle and went 66 yards for a touchdown.
It was the longest play of the afternoon and salted away a 30-6 win for the South squad. Palmer also provided the crucial block on the edge for another score that made it 24-6.
Palmer was one of three Telegram players honored with a Shrine Bowl Invitation including Columbus High's Landon Thompson and Osceola/High Plains' Keaton Van Housen. David City Banner-Press running back Clayton Denker, of David City High, was also part of the festivities.
"We had great leaders. Our coaches played a big part in that - hyping us up every day - saying: 'It is an All-Star game. It is for a greater cause for the Shriners. But if we step up on the football field, we're still playing to put the ball in end zone and not let the other team do that," Palmer said. "Coach (Ryan Thompson) did a great job with that. He let us know we were they to do that. We had some great leaders on the offensive and defensive side."
Palmer earned the selection to the Shrine Bowl South Squad after a season under center that included 827 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and 1,344 yards with 12 touchdowns through the air.
But with enough quarterbacks on the roster, he was moved to wide receiver.
Thompson caught 29 passes for 572 yards and three touchdowns for the Discoverers. Van Housen was part of a D-1 state championship team and rushed for 2,283 yards and 34 touchdowns. Denker picked up 1,353 yards as part of the Scout backfield with 17 touchdowns.
Palmer and Van Housen were put on the South roster. Thompson and Denker were part of the North squad.
The North squad came in with a size advantage, and used that advantage right away. A 12-play drive that covered 59 yards was capped by Tekamah-Herman's Luke Wakehouse from five yards out with 5:01 remaining in the opening quarter for a 6-0 lead.
Nebraska walk-on Nate Boerkircher answered for the North on a touchdown catch with 8:23 to go in the first half. Mendoza's extra point gave the North the lead for good.
He ended two more first-half drives for his squad with field goals of 38 and 24. Mendoza then made the longest field goal in Shrine Bowl history in almost 20 years with his 51-yard kick early in the third.
Palmer sealed the edge for Deryk Huxoll of Cambridge on an 11-yard reverse on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 23-6 lead. He caught a pass from Norris quarterback Aidan Oerter on the next drive near midfield and did the rest, breaking a tackle and sprinting to the end zone.
The last two included particularly choreographed end zone celebrations. Palmer led the team in spin-the-bottle following his touchdown but had to wait for the rest of the squad to run two-thirds of the field and join him. Thompson also ran out to the scene to join in the fun.
"We all just love football so much. We got so close to each other that when someone scored, no one was upset that we personally didn't score. We were just so happy for our teammates, and we just loved every second of it," Palmer said. "You could see that in our celebrations and our body language during the whole game."
Still, there's nothing quite like scoring a touchdown in the biggest game in Nebraska high school football. Palmer had some trouble earlier in the week getting his routes down and developing chemistry with the South squad quarterbacks. As the week wore on, all of that began to come together.
When the play was called, thanks to an excellent design by the coaching staff, there was little for him to do than be in the right place at the right time.
"I knew at one point in that game that ball was going to go up, and I knew it was going to be on that play," Palmer said. "I was really happy we finally got to connect on it."
Thompson came up on the losing end of the final score but took much more from the experience than the 60 minutes of football.
He was targeted twice with passes by North Team quarterbacks. One was under thrown; the other was intercepted.
"I was glad we got to play. It was an amazing experience. I met a ton of new people and formed a bond with a new brotherhood," Thompson said. "It's more than game. We might have lost, but we know that the Shriners won, and the kids won. No one really won or lost this game, except for the kids."
Palmer's lasting memory is similar. Quarantined together at the hotel, there wasn't much more for the boys to do each night other than spend time together.
He sought out a few former Huskers who will be on campus with him next year, and made several other friendships. He and his new friends all made a promise to come back next year and watch the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl.
"The best part of the whole week was the camaraderie I had with my teammates," Palmer said. "I came in that Monday knowing only a few people, heard of some, played against a few, and I came out that Saturday afternoon with people I can call great friends."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram.
