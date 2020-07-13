Palmer provides the fireworks, South team wins Shrine Bowl

The last two included particularly choreographed end zone celebrations. Palmer led the team in spin-the-bottle following his touchdown but had to wait for the rest of the squad to run two-thirds of the field and join him. Thompson also ran out to the scene to join in the fun.

"We all just love football so much. We got so close to each other that when someone scored, no one was upset that we personally didn't score. We were just so happy for our teammates, and we just loved every second of it," Palmer said. "You could see that in our celebrations and our body language during the whole game."

Still, there's nothing quite like scoring a touchdown in the biggest game in Nebraska high school football. Palmer had some trouble earlier in the week getting his routes down and developing chemistry with the South squad quarterbacks. As the week wore on, all of that began to come together.

When the play was called, thanks to an excellent design by the coaching staff, there was little for him to do than be in the right place at the right time.

"I knew at one point in that game that ball was going to go up, and I knew it was going to be on that play," Palmer said. "I was really happy we finally got to connect on it."