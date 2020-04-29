Samantha Tonniges: Scotus defender was always in 'the zone'

Scotus graduated three of its top five scorers, five seniors in total and, outside of a handful of positions, was a team with uncertainty in the lineup.

One of the constants that remained was Tonniges on the back line.

Understanding she had a crucial leadership role to play, it's likely Tonniges would have been in her zone all the more.

"She’s very different on the field. She’s a very quiet, very nice and quiet girl off the field. You don’t get much out of her," Brezenski said. "But once she gets on the field, she lit up. She gets loud on the field, especially when she knows she has to. She’s a great leader."

Tonniges' leadership also included organizing team sweatshirts, encouraging offseason workouts and ensuring consistent effort.

In Brezenski's time leading the Shamrocks, she's had few that were as willing to give as much.

"She showed up all the time for winter conditioning. She gives it her all. She was the epitome of what a leader should look like on and off the field," Brezenski said. "She put her heart into conditioning. I could always expect her to play her best. I never had to second guess whether she was going to show up or not. Every year, she gets better and better."