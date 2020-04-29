Samantha Tonniges: Scotus defender was always in 'the zone'

Teammates, classmates and friends will tell you there's a fairly stark contrast in the Samantha Tonniges they come across in the hallways and the one they interact with on the soccer field.
The Scotus Central Catholic senior has a certain personality on the field unique to competition. Cross her and you're in for trouble. She'll battle for every loose ball, shout out directions for teammates and do whatever it takes to make a difference.
Once the final whistle blows, it's the other end of the spectrum: quiet, reserved, friendly.
Thus is the nature of one of the Shamrocks' stalwart defenders.
"I get into a zone," Tonniges said. "I kind of just block out everything around me, the fans and everything else, focus on getting the ball to where it needs to be and making the right plays."
Samantha Tonniges' development into what would have been a fourth year as a Scotus starter began at the AYSO level. She can think back clearly to one match as a youngster that required a glow-in-the-dark ball and parents shining headlights onto the grass when darkness began to overtake a match late in the day.
Not long after, Tonniges was on a club team and fell in love with the game.
A successful youth career set her up for success at the varsity level. But success at Scotus, traditionally a winner, is never guaranteed regardless of previous performance.
Tonniges recalls the first few weeks of practice her freshman season, dealing with intimidation and expectation. She's thankful that upperclassmen were welcoming, and that coach Kristie Brezenski gave her an immediate target to shoot for: starting.
Brezenski traditionally announces starters early in preseason practices but offers the caveat that every job is on the line. Tonniges seized on her opportunity and quickly transitioned from rookie backup to varsity starter.
"I was really nervous out there because, you don’t want to mess up, you don’t want the team to be mad at you," Tonniges remembered. "But the more games I played, the more trust the upperclassmen had in me."
Tonniges appeared in all 19 Scotus games as a freshman, notching two goals while establishing herself as a future star on defense. Scotus advanced to the state title match that season, losing 3-0 Omaha Skutt.
She went scoreless in 2018 but again helped the Shamrocks make a trip to state. Tonniges created one assist last season and played in every game for an SCC squad that lost in the district final.
It was the first time since 2008 the Shamrocks failed to earn their way to Omaha. Tonniges was intent on returning her senior season before COVID-19 took it all away.
"I knew this was my last chance to get to Morrison Stadium and get the team back there. I was really sad and disappointed," she said. "I talked to my parents, we kind of cried together about it."
Scotus graduated three of its top five scorers, five seniors in total and, outside of a handful of positions, was a team with uncertainty in the lineup.
One of the constants that remained was Tonniges on the back line.
Understanding she had a crucial leadership role to play, it's likely Tonniges would have been in her zone all the more.
"She’s very different on the field. She’s a very quiet, very nice and quiet girl off the field. You don’t get much out of her," Brezenski said. "But once she gets on the field, she lit up. She gets loud on the field, especially when she knows she has to. She’s a great leader."
Tonniges' leadership also included organizing team sweatshirts, encouraging offseason workouts and ensuring consistent effort.
In Brezenski's time leading the Shamrocks, she's had few that were as willing to give as much.
"She showed up all the time for winter conditioning. She gives it her all. She was the epitome of what a leader should look like on and off the field," Brezenski said. "She put her heart into conditioning. I could always expect her to play her best. I never had to second guess whether she was going to show up or not. Every year, she gets better and better."
Brezenski never saw her come into an offseason training session alone. Tonniges was the ring leader in bringing teammates together and working for the future.
"She definitely stands out, and she was always trying to get somebody to come with her. So, she always had two or three girls, at least, coming with her to conditioning," Brezenski said. "When we were going through two-a-days, she was always loud, always encouraging and making it fun; making the hard stuff fun."
The cancellation of the season puts an end to Tonniges' soccer career. Defenders, unless they rack up several goals or eye-popping plays on film, rarely get the attention to move on to college. Many times its scorers who are transitioned backward that end up finding a place as a college defender.
And that's fine with Tonniges. She knew that this year was her last, regardless. Her future points to UNK and studies in respiratory therapy and pediatrics. As enjoyable as it was to be a Shamrock, the next stage in life was calling.
Now that it's over, she'll look back on the wins and the successes, but probably more so, the little moments that won't be a part of 2020.
Tonniges looked forward to being a captain and speaking up before breaking the huddle, embracing the responsibility that comes with being on the back line and fun, team-bonding moments in practice like when Brezenski threatened a two-mile time trial only to surprise the girls with a scavenger hunt instead.
"We were a family," Tonniges said. "We knew each other and we trusted each other."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
