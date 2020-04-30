Scotus Boys Soccer 2009: Almost too good to be true

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer made an unprecedented run to a third straight championship in 2016.
Since the NSAA began sponsoring the sport 34 years earlier, no boys program had ever won three titles in a row before the Shamrocks capped their amazing run with a 1-0 victory over Elkhorn South.
And while three in a row was certainly historical, Scotus soccer has never been a stranger to making history. The threepeat gave SCC six state championships in program history, seven state title games and 14 trips to the state tournament.
Look into the Nebraska high school soccer record book and there are more than a few Shamrock names and achievements that figure prominently in four decades of competition.
Yet it is perhaps the threepeat that allows the Scotus boys to stand above the rest. Eight other schools have more state appearances, and Creighton Prep has more state titles. But its the three consecutive titles that no other program can claim that distinguishes the SCC boys as having put together the greatest run in Nebraska history.
Since then, Scotus hasn't been back to Omaha and Morrison Stadium. The Shamrocks came close last season with a lead in the district final they let slip away in the second half.
Three years coming up short and now a fourth without a season ties the longest drought in program history of missing out on state with the one Scotus endured from 2010-2013.
However, just before that first four-year wait might have been where the foundation was laid for the success that followed. In the very least, it coincided with the hiring of coach Jon Brezenski.
Over the next few days, The Telegram will be looking back on the 2009 Scotus season, the program's third state championship and the first under Brezenski. What it took to get there and how it happened is almost unbelievable when all the stories are stacked together.
Though he only coached Scotus for 12 seasons, Brezenski could rightly be considered third-most legendary coach in SCC history behind John Petersen and Jim Puetz. In Nebraska soccer history, he has few equals.
The Class of 2009 were freshmen when he took over in his first varsity head coaching job. By the time those freshmen were seniors, Brezenski and his players had developed a culture and built a program that would eventually lead to the unparalleled threepeat.
Still, there's something about that first time, the sacrifices necessary and the learning that had to take place to produce a winner that leaves 2009 with a unique spot in Brezenski's heart.
Add in that the Shamrocks' season was down to one penalty kick during a district shootout, the emergence of the 'Believe' motto, a lightning storm at the state tournament and an all-Columbus title match and the number of fascinating details makes it almost seem like a made-up story.
In today's edition, the story begins with the hiring of Brezenski and his iron-fisted rule that turned a group of talented misfits into a reliable, trustworthy team.
More of the story of the 2009 Shamrocks will unfold in the coming days.
