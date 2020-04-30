Scotus Boys Soccer 2009: Almost too good to be true

However, just before that first four-year wait might have been where the foundation was laid for the success that followed. In the very least, it coincided with the hiring of coach Jon Brezenski.

Over the next few days, The Telegram will be looking back on the 2009 Scotus season, the program's third state championship and the first under Brezenski. What it took to get there and how it happened is almost unbelievable when all the stories are stacked together.

Though he only coached Scotus for 12 seasons, Brezenski could rightly be considered third-most legendary coach in SCC history behind John Petersen and Jim Puetz. In Nebraska soccer history, he has few equals.

The Class of 2009 were freshmen when he took over in his first varsity head coaching job. By the time those freshmen were seniors, Brezenski and his players had developed a culture and built a program that would eventually lead to the unparalleled threepeat.

Still, there's something about that first time, the sacrifices necessary and the learning that had to take place to produce a winner that leaves 2009 with a unique spot in Brezenski's heart.