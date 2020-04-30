Scotus Boys Soccer: Laying the foundation

There were more than a few Saturday morning phone calls made to Scotus players intent on sleeping in during the summer of 2005 and months later during the winter of 2006.
If the phone rang while still in bed, you realized your mistake.
"Where you at? You better get here," head coach Jon Brezenski forcefully said to players on the other end of the line. "You have five minutes to get here."
Brezenski took over the Scotus Central Catholic boys program following the 2005 season. He was at his Physical Therapy School graduation at UNMC when Scotus lost to Elkhorn across town in the first round of the state tournament that spring.
Brezenski was himself a Shamrock, the Class of 1998. He was part of the first team to deliver a Scotus soccer title in 1997.
Sadly, that title has never rightfully been celebrated.
Brezenski and his teammates were in a field near the home of senior Chip Kaup during a victory party hours after the win. When the celebration ended, according to the Platte County attorney at the time, Kaup had fallen asleep in his car. The car, parked on a slight incline, rolled toward a bonfire that consumed the vehicle and its lone passenger.
Kaup had just graduated days earlier and was set for enrollment at Iowa State where he planned to study aerospace engineering and eventually join the Air Force.
Less than 24 hours after the Shamrocks raised a title, they were preparing to bury a teammate.
It's one of those life-defining moments that will always be with that group. Like September 11, or very soon, the coronavirus pandemic, there is clearly a before and after - a dividing line that marks the passage of time.
Brezenski and the Shamrocks returned to the state title match a year later but came up short to Blair 6-2. Of the seven Scotus appearances in the championship match, it's the only loss in program history.
A tough way to end, for sure, but perhaps even tougher considering the championship from the year before felt like anything but a crowning achievement.
Kaup was never the most talented in any of his sports whether it was football, diving, or soccer. He was certainly good, and most definitely a contributor, but those who remember him well will tell you more about his smile, his positive attitude and his ability to befriend others regardless of age or status.
Few can ever come into contact with an individual such as Kaup, lose him in the way he died and not have it sink into their makeup, their very soul.
Teammates of Kaup will always have the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in their shared time as Shamrocks. Brezenski is no different. Scotus soccer is in his blood.
But until former Athletic Director Gary Puetz rang him up in 2005, he never considered coaching his alma mater.
"In terms of ever pursuing it, no," he said. "It evolved over time."
A coaching career begins
The evolution began at Briar Cliff where he played college ball. Brezenski gave in to the appeals of Columbus High grad Ryan Stamm to help him out with the South Sioux City varsity program. Brezenski did so his senior season before moving on to Omaha and PT School where he found his way onto the staff at Omaha Westside and the Gladiator Soccer Club.
It was the Gladiator Soccer Club and former coach John Keating where he received his most profound lessons in leading, coaching and building a program. Keating is now at Belmont Abbey in Asheville, North Carolina where he's spent the last 10 seasons.
He's a South African native who once played on the South African Under-17 squad before coming to America for a collegiate career at West Virginia. Keating's resumè also includes coaching at the State University of New York (SUNY) and Warren Wilson College before 13 years as director of coaching and executive director of various Midwest soccer clubs.
Before Brezenski graduated from UNMC, he was offered a job with Premier Physical Therapy through the Columbus Community Hospital. It didn't take long for word to reach Puetz who then placed the call to Brezenski.
He took the job but knew there was a long road ahead.
"When I was coaching at Westside, we played Scotus a lot. And to be quite honest, there just wasn’t a lot of discipline," Brezenski said. "I remember so clearly, so vividly, I was watching them play, and I actually left the game because…there was no discipline. I’ll just put it that way. There was a lot of talent, but no discipline whatsoever."
It was difficult to see where the program was at and difficult to watch his brother-in-law, and others he had coached while back for the summers, struggle to figure it out.
To this day, Tony Korth, the younger brother of Brezenski's wife Kristie, swears that Scotus would have won the 2005 title had he been in charge.
“I just laid it out on the line, basically," Brezenski recalled from his introductory meeting with the team. "I said, ‘This is the way it’s going to be. This is how we’re going to play.’"
Setting a standard
While coaching a club team at a tournament in Lincoln before taking the Scotus job, Brezenski was recognized by an official who knew who he was. The referee was sorry to report that, in his opinion, Scotus had slipped several notches in the past few years.
“I just told them, 'The reputation for you guys around the state is not what I want it to be,'" Brezenski said. "We did a lot of open fields that summer, so they got introduced to how I wanted things done early."
The lack of discipline was evident in a general mishmash type of play. There didn't seem to be any direction, foul mouths were often on display and poor body language was rampant.
Turning it around meant nipping all of that activity in the bud. Brezenski couldn't afford to be a nice guy, and he wasn't. Those Saturday morning phone calls were part of forcing the Shamrocks into better behavior.
“I’ll admit, in my first year, I made things about as hard as I could make them. I tried to weed out anybody that wasn’t going to buy into it," he said. "We did winter conditioning that was tough. It sucked. Looking back on it, there’s no way I would condone some of the stuff we did. We couldn’t do most of it anyway. It was hard."
Those already in a winter sport were spared from the grueling training sessions. Over the summer, that wasn't the case. In both seasons, participation was mandatory while also not mandatory, wink wink.
Voices were raised, criticism was shared and those infamous phone calls were made. When 2006 came around, the approach had clearly made a difference.
Three freshmen from that squad that went on to become state champions in 2009, Chase Beiermann, David Gokie and Jared Ostdiek, never had to take any of those Saturday morning calls. But they were about to be introduced to a whole new level of pain.
Learning the hard way
“I have pretty vivid memories of sitting up in the bleachers in the old gym and (Brezenski) going through all the rules and expectations before tryouts, and I was really worried about tryouts because there was a limited number of spots," Ostdiek said. "There were not enough spots for all the freshmen trying out, so I was pretty focused on performing the best that I could to make the team. But that first week of tryouts, we ran so much."
Gokie had the same fear and was almost sure he wasn't going to make the team after a shooting drill during a tryout practice. The lanky defender came up on the ball and blasted it right off the face of assistant coach Kevin Staroscik.
"Being a freshman, we didn’t know what he was trying to do from a culture change," Gokie said. "But it was evident in the way he led. That freshman year, that was brutal."
Brezenski posted the practice plan in the locker room during lunch each day. Gokie said everyone's eyes always gravitated to the bottom of the page where the conditioning was listed.
"And it was always a gut punch," he remembered. '"I can’t really eat too much lunch today because I know what’s coming.'"
Workouts included running the full 120 yards of the field with time checks on the way down and on the way back. Hardest though were 50-yard cone runs that also had required marks to hit.
Beiermann recalls counting up two miles of running most nights after practice concluded.
"He demanded it from us and everyone just kind of rose to the occasion," Beiermann said. "He developed respect that way, too. The other thing that helped him was when we couldn’t make time he would get on the line and do it himself."
And that sort of demanding training didn't stop after tryouts or at some point once matches started. Brezenski stuck with it throughout the year. In addition to the lack of discipline, cursing and poor body language that Brezenski observed the year before, Ostdiek said soccer players from Columbus seemingly all had an attitude of entitlement at the time.
Columbus, as a community, jumped on the soccer wave the earliest of anywhere in Nebraska. By the turn of the century, AYSO had already been in place for almost 20 years and club teams from Columbus were regularly beating and embarrassing ones from Omaha and Lincoln.
Often, Ostdiek said, he and his club teammates screwed around during warmups at weekend tournaments, watching mockingly as the opposition went through choreographed warmups that just looked silly. Teams from Columbus would then wallop the competition and thus, justify their preconceived notions.
“That was kind of the Columbus soccer attitude - we don’t really need to try that hard and we’re going to beat you," Ostdiek said. "Jon took that attitude and said, ‘We’re going to work really hard, and we’re definitely going to beat you. It was a change from what we were used to and what the seniors were used to before."
Maintaining that tack forced the Shamrocks to learn how to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. But it was never easy.
Ostdiek remembers clearly the struggles of senior Chris Shumacher who could never seem to keep his lunch down. During one particular training session when the team was failing to hit the required time, as many as 13 50-yard cone runs were made.
"I can still picture it, it was a warm, sunny day, and I can remember looking over to Chris Schumacher running and puking simultaneously to be sure he hit the time check on the final one so we could finally stop running," Ostdiek said. "It was terrible."
Terrible and beneficial all at the same time. Scotus began to see the methods to Brezenski's madness and, strange as it was, come to, at least in a way, enjoy the pain.
"I don’t think anyone was afraid of Jon. You were more afraid of disappointing him," Beiermann said. "He was just a guy you don’t want to let down. Not that he would do anything mean to you, but you just want his respect. He just has a way of getting that out of players."
The turnaround begins
Scotus went 13-5 that year but started 4-4.
The season opened with a 1-0 loss to state tournament team Omaha Skutt before wins over Fremont and Kearney Catholic. Through eight games, the Shamrocks were 4-4. All four of the losses were either by a single goal or in a shootout.
They lost to the Skyhawks again to drop to that 4-4 mark but then beat Skutt 2-0 in a third meeting between the two schools just three days later and went on to win seven in a row.
Class A Westside, a state tournament team that year, ended the streak in a 1-0 defeat.
“It probably took those first eight games for them to see, OK, this is going to be good," Brezenski said. "Once it clicked, practices were super intense. It was super awesome.”
A 3-0 victory over Lakeview in the district round plus a 5-2 triumph over Hastings in the final had Scotus on to state for the second year in a row and ninth time in the last ten seasons.
SCC took down Schuyler 4-1 in the opening round in a rematch from a 6-1 win the 'Rocks took over the Warriors during the win streak.
The hopes for a title shot ended at the hands of Lincoln Pius X in overtime of the semifinals. Scotus led 2-0 before Pius came back with two corner kick goals in the second half and the eventual game-winner by Greg Zuerlein, the current placekicker for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Shamrocks had a header that just missed moments before Zuerlein found the back of the net on the other end.
The magical journey from a set of individuals to a complete team was at an end. It was a bitter way for it to end with a senior class (Schumacher, Josh Jepsen, Eric Puckett, Shane Reardon, Zeph Swope, Clint Torczon, Austin Zach) that had given so much to drive change. Scotus lost six games and all six were either by a single goal or in a shootout.
The Shamrocks then went 9-6 in 2007 and 9-7 in 2008, losing in district tournaments short of state. For all the progress that was made in 2006, it felt like the program was on an immediate plateau.
Brezenski had remade the team in his own image, but Scotus suddenly had a problem scoring and couldn't take that next step.
For the 2009 team, there was little to indicate a journey that would lead to three straight playoff wins by shootout and a championship match against friends right down the block or just across town.
Thinking back on it now, for those involved, it's a story impossible to conceive in its moments and its memories. But it happened. It really happened. And it helps make sense of many things still to this day.
