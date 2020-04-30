Scotus Boys Soccer: Laying the foundation

Beiermann recalls counting up two miles of running most nights after practice concluded.

"He demanded it from us and everyone just kind of rose to the occasion," Beiermann said. "He developed respect that way, too. The other thing that helped him was when we couldn’t make time he would get on the line and do it himself."

And that sort of demanding training didn't stop after tryouts or at some point once matches started. Brezenski stuck with it throughout the year. In addition to the lack of discipline, cursing and poor body language that Brezenski observed the year before, Ostdiek said soccer players from Columbus seemingly all had an attitude of entitlement at the time.

Columbus, as a community, jumped on the soccer wave the earliest of anywhere in Nebraska. By the turn of the century, AYSO had already been in place for almost 20 years and club teams from Columbus were regularly beating and embarrassing ones from Omaha and Lincoln.

Often, Ostdiek said, he and his club teammates screwed around during warmups at weekend tournaments, watching mockingly as the opposition went through choreographed warmups that just looked silly. Teams from Columbus would then wallop the competition and thus, justify their preconceived notions.