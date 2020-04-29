Story time: Track during basketball, and a torn hamstring

A decade together on the sidelines for Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball head coach Jarrod Ridder and his assistant Wade Coulter will soon come to an end.
As announced last week in The Telegram, Coulter will be moving on to take the girls hoops head job at Lincoln Lutheran.
Nearly the same age, the two, in a sense, grew up together as coaches while putting together a successful run that included three trips to the state tournament and the 2018 Class C-1 state championship.
Although Coulter will be moving to the capital city, Lincoln Lutheran and Scotus compete together in the rugged Centennial Conference. The trouble is, the Warriors and Shamrocks rarely meet on a regular basis. That might change now that there's a coaching connection. There may even be a traveling trophy.
But, it may never match the meaning of another trophy Ridder and Coulter created a few years back.
"I have a trophy, we have a baton in my room that's engraved with our four-by-one championship and our time. It was bragging rights for a couple of years there, and it was fun between the kids and the coaches," Ridder said. "We haven't done it since, but we were planning on maybe doing it one more time."
The trophy and the event Ridder is referring to is a 400-meter relay held between him, Coulter, boys track coach Joe Schoenfelder and Chris Mustard, who was coaching the girls eighth-grade club team at the time, against members of the girls basketball team.
Ridder used to hype his running ability to former Shamrock Grace Odbert almost daily in the hallways. Back during Odbert's junior year in 2017, Ridder would often get in a stance and fire out of imaginary blocks in the hallway when she came around the corner.
Ridder would constantly tell Odbert he would beat her in a 400. But rather than run the quarter-mile head-to-head, the coaches decided to make it a 400 relay during Scotus basketball camp.
The fateful day arrived, and sure enough, the coaches had the better of the girls; though Odbert nearly overcame Ridder's 25-meter lead after the final handoff.
The following year, they weren't as fortunate.
With much more pomp and circumstance, including the National Anthem sung by four of the girls as well as a microphone and a speaker to announce lane assignments and participants, Ridder took the baton and eventually fell to the track after blowing his hamstring.
"Chris Mustard looked at me while I was laying on the track, just gave me a look and walked over me in disgust," Ridder remembered.
Prior to the race, Ridder's wife Ashley and the Ridder children brought doughnuts to the track. In retrospect, loading up on a pastry or two before the run probably wasn't a great idea.
Ridder then had to drive the bus home with a bum leg and conduct a full day of basketball camp while hobbling around the court. There was no mercy shown for Ridder the rest of the day either by his coaches or his campers.
And to this day, the group still hasn't received their ultimate reward. Ridder said Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka promised the team a steak dinner if they won. According to Ridder, that promise has yet to be fulfilled.
There was no third edition of the race in 2019, and plans hadn't yet been made for this spring.
Following Ridder's mishap, he may have to wait until anyone who remembers the incident graduates before he can try it again.
"I think the kids were like, ‘OK, this is kind of silly now that people are getting hurt,'" Ridder said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
