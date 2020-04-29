Story time: Track during basketball, and a torn hamstring

Ridder used to hype his running ability to former Shamrock Grace Odbert almost daily in the hallways. Back during Odbert's junior year in 2017, Ridder would often get in a stance and fire out of imaginary blocks in the hallway when she came around the corner.

Ridder would constantly tell Odbert he would beat her in a 400. But rather than run the quarter-mile head-to-head, the coaches decided to make it a 400 relay during Scotus basketball camp.

The fateful day arrived, and sure enough, the coaches had the better of the girls; though Odbert nearly overcame Ridder's 25-meter lead after the final handoff.

The following year, they weren't as fortunate.

With much more pomp and circumstance, including the National Anthem sung by four of the girls as well as a microphone and a speaker to announce lane assignments and participants, Ridder took the baton and eventually fell to the track after blowing his hamstring.

"Chris Mustard looked at me while I was laying on the track, just gave me a look and walked over me in disgust," Ridder remembered.

Prior to the race, Ridder's wife Ashley and the Ridder children brought doughnuts to the track. In retrospect, loading up on a pastry or two before the run probably wasn't a great idea.