Cutdown day provided a slew of big-name veteran releases as well as a lot of recent Day 1 and 2 draft picks who were waived. But Sunday had plenty of intrigue too, with a lot of old faces landing in new places.
Here's a brief wrapup of some of the biggest transactions a week away from the majority of Week 1 games:
Carolina Panthers place Matt Kalil on IR
The Panthers' Matt Kalil has been placed on injured reserve, as the team tries to cobble together an offensive line before its opener. Kalil was a disappointment last season, but there was hope he might rebound in his second year in Carolina. That hope, however, was derailed for the time being after Kalil's knee began acting up.
Kalil recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, and it will keep him out for at least the first half of the season. He can return to the roster if healthy, and the Panthers did get ORT Daryl Williams (torn MCL, dislocated kneecap) back sooner than expected, even if he's clearly trying to gut through pain himself.
The Panthers open the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Hack to Cincy
Christian Hackenberg, the 51st overall selection of the 2016 NFL draft who has yet to play a regular-season snap, will be joining his fourth team in four months. The Philadelphia Eagles had signed Hackenberg in training camp to give them another layer of depth, but they cut him on Saturday.
Now he's joining the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. After being drafted by the New York Jets and on their roster the past two-plus seasons, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional pick in May. His stay there didn't last long, however, and the Raiders — who have since traded for A.J. McCarron — dropped him quickly.
The Bengals might have had some insight into Hackenberg from LB coach Jim Haslett, who was a consultant for Penn State in 2015. We don't know if Hackenberg ever will see the field in a real game, but he still has an NFL career for now.
Gillislee quickly finds new team
The New England Patriots reportedly tried to trade RB Mike Gillislee prior to cutdown day but ended up having to release him. That didn't mean there weren't teams that were interested in his services, though.
The New Orleans Saints, who will be without Mark Ingram for the first four games of the season because of suspension, signed Gillislee to a one-year contract on Sunday. Because Gillislee was a vested veteran, he was not subject to waivers.
He had signed with the Patriots last season and started Week 1 against the Chiefs, scoring three touchdowns. But Gillislee never really cracked the RB rotation there, beset by injuries, and was pushed out by New England's deep well of talent.
The Saints made sense with Ingram out for the first quarter of the season and only Alvin Kamara and rookie Boston Scott as true tailbacks on the roster. They also have Trey Edmunds, who shifted to fullback from tailback, and Zach Line, a true in-line blocker. The Saints surprisingly cut Johnathan Williams after it appeared he'd be the third back but reportedly were able to bring him back via the practice squad.
Bailey has a visit
K Dan Bailey, who was a surprise cut by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, is already fielding interest elsewhere. The New York Jets have brought the NFL's second-most accurate kicker ever in for a visit and workout.
Bailey's performance suffered because of a groin injury last season, missing five of his 20 FG attempts and two extra-point tries, and the 30-year-old kicker was beat out by rookie Brett Maher in Dallas' camp. The Jets had their own camp kicker battle between Taylor Bertolet and Jason Myers, and it appeared Myers came out on top. But there has been a sense the Jets might still be looking for an upgrade.
When healthy, Bailey is one of the best kickers in the game. His 88.2 made-FG percentage is second all-time, and his 186 field goals with the Cowboys — the only team he's kicked for — are the most in franchise history.