Total team win made Lakeview history

LINCOLN - Lakeview Swiss army knife Adam Van Cleave made plays in Tuesday's Class C-1 state championship. The Vikings do-it-all senior rose to the occasion as everyone expected him to, scoring a touchdown, picking off a pass and collecting 10 total tackles.

And while Van Cleave is a superstar fit for any roster, it was the complimentary parts of Lakeview's roster that made Tuesday's history-making championship possible.

The way it played out was somewhat reminiscent of major professional sports moments that tend to happen in baseball and hockey. When it comes down to Game 7 and a must-have victory, there always seems to be unlikely heroes that come through with the hits, the goals and the turning points that make the difference.

That was true for Lakeview on Tuesday and perhaps demonstrated why the Vikings rose to the top.

"These guys this year did a good job of stepping up when we needed the biggest plays," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Today was just an example of that."

Three players in particular, that reside in the shadow of guys like Van Clave, quarterback Kolby Blaser, and linemen Eli Osten and Jaeden Jenkinson were Mason Viergutz, Braxton Borer and Turner Halvorsen.

Viergutz was first of the three to have an impact.

It was second-and-5 at Lakeview's 48 following a second straight fourth-down stop on defense. Seeing an opportunity with a play-action pass, Frenzen dialed up "iso fades."

"I was the one who set it up. They kind of hand it off to look like a run play and I set up the corner like I was blocking him. Once his head turned to the line that's when I broke through," Viergutz said.

But the next step was reeling in a wide open catch that, if completed, was a no-doubt touchdown.

"It's pretty scary," Viergutz said. "You don't want to drop it when you're open like that and have everybody's eyes on you."

Viergutz's hands were true and he was off to the races. The corner eventually caught back up, but Viergutz broke a tackle and put Lakeview up 10-0.

Not even two minutes later, Borer created his own legendary moment. Osten made the play to force a fumble from Pierce running back Michael Kruntorad along the west sideline. As the ball left his hands and hit the field turf it took a bounce straight up to Borer.

He turned and suddenly had a convoy of blockers that gave him a path 56 yards the other direction for another Lakeview touchdown. Joining him on the jaunt to the north end zone were Landon Ternus, Zach Anderson and Viergutz. There probably wasn't a more electric play than that in the six games that made up this year's edition of the six state title games at Memorial Stadium.

"When I was on the 10-yard line I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to score a touchdown in the state championship game," Borer said. "I got so worked up there at the end I almost threw up I was so excited."

At 17-0 it almost couldn't get any better. And after Borer scored, Pierce finally answered. A 72-yard touchdown pass to Kruntorad coming out of the backfield up the middle only served to remind Lakeview that Pierce wasn't about to go away easy.

The Vikings didn't need a reminder. Nobody was planning a parade just yet. Lakeview took over with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter and this time created points on a sustained drive that covered 46 yards down to the Pierce 16.

Mason Klug and the field goal unit came out for the second time aiming to make it a 14-point game in the final minute before half. Frenzen had other ideas.

Blaser, also the holder for placekicking, flipped the ball to Van Cleave who took it around to the left hash mark and located Halvorsen behind the defense. The throw was a little short, but had just enough for Halvorsen to adjust and catch it, turn and find the pylon.

"When you have weapons all over the place it's really hard to cover," Blaser said. "Obviously we have Adam, but if we can have some of their guys go against Adam and open up other guys, you can't stop that."

Three touchdowns by players some might consider second, third or fourth options is almost always a recipe for success. Viergutz, Borer and Halvorsen made their mark in the first half. That was more than enough for the superstars to come alive in the second.

Van Cleave picked off a pas on one play and went 21 yards for a touchdown on the next in the third quarter. In the fourth, he busted a run 29 yards down to the Pierce 12 and set up another score by Blaser. On third-and-8 from the 10, Lakeview might have been looking to simply put the ball in the middle of the field and kick a field goal for a two-possession lead. The Vikings' senior quarterback had more ideas. He took a keeper up the middle for the final points of the game.

Brock Mahoney and Osten had sacks on the next defensive possession. One more Blaser run for a first down finished it off. Five different Vikings had 10 or more tackles - Osten, Borer, Van Cleave, Jenkinson and Cooper Tessendorf. Osten, Jenkinson, Anderson and Daniel Carnes had tackles for loss.

Just about every one in blue who made it on the field figured into the stats or an important contribution behind the numbers - just the way Frenzen likes it.

"That's what it takes to win championships," he said, "you can't have a one-horse type of a ride."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

