Who's making the call on college season?

"No," he said. "The participants are students."

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be delivering courses online this summer after opting to cancel in-person classes April 3 due to the pandemic. That decision followed the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students. Yes, students — not just student-athletes. This particular discussion ranges beyond football and athletics in general, as it should.

"We, first of all, have to be careful and thoughtful and intelligent citizens during a pandemic," Moos said.

Moos' comments came on the heels of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday telling reporters that his goal is to return to the football building on May 1 because he hopes that tests for COVID-19 will be available in a few weeks to clear both employees and players. Oh-so-predictably, a statement by university leadership quickly made clear the decision on when to bring back players wouldn't be up to Gundy.

Yes, Gundy's comments went a bit too far. For one, they ignored Big 12 directives on when in-person team activities can resume (May 31). But I genuinely appreciate his optimistic tone.