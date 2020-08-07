Former Cardinal ready to lead the flock

Senior Abby Brodersen has been the current face of Boone Central golf and will be looking for her third state medal and fourth appearance in 2020.

Last year she finished runner up by four strokes.

"She has been playing really well this summer," Ahlers said of Brodersen. "I know she's going to use that momentum to have a lot of success this fall. We're really excited about that."

Brodersen finished 12th as a junior and 23rd as a freshman.

The rest of Boone Central's team is filled with youth, but Ahlers is looking forward to being able to coach a less experienced team.

Even with youth on the roster, Boone Central will have one of its largest teams in recent memory. Ten girls are currently signed up to play.

"I'm excited to build up the program and use what I've learned," Ahlers said. "I've had a lot of coaches over the years. I'm excited to use the experiences that I've had to make an impact on the girls."