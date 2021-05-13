Friday Sports Briefs

Is the shot clock on its way to high school gyms in Nebraska?
If and how soon remains unclear, but a major hurdle for supporters of the timed devices took place Wednesday when the National Federation of State High School Associations said it will allow states to integrate shot clocks beginning in 2022-23.
The process is not a quick one. Any proposal here must go through the Nebraska School Activities Association legislative process. A proposal would need clearance in two rounds of legislative district voting before the NSAA board can approve.
States will be allowed to use a 35-second shot clock.
The NFHS said schools must display time pieces that are connected to a horn, and that are distinctive from the game-clock buzzer. Guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred.
Shot clocks have been a hot topic in recent years, especially during state tournament time when teams like to slow down the pace. Some states, including South Dakota and Texas, have them.
However, a state high school organization, in this case the NSAA, would lose its voting rights on national legislation if it adopted protocols that go against NFHS rules and regulations. That included the shot clock, until Wednesday.
In a news release, the NFHS said it provided a committee with information, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states that currently use a shot clock.
-Lincoln Journal Star
Legion Baseball Sign Up
Players interested in Legion baseball this summer will have the opportunity to sign up this Sunday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
The sign up event begins at 2 p.m. and closes at 4. Players can either fill out paperwork ahead of time or go to ColumbusLegionBaseball.com, download the paperwork, fill it out and bring it with them.
The Cost for Juniors and Seniors is $325 while Reds is $250. The sign up fee must be paid before the first game and can be made on Sunday.
Rod Run
The Midwest Street Rod Association East Central Chapter will be hosting the 47th annual Rod Run/Car show on May 28-29.
Events kick off Friday evening, May 28, with registration and a show and shine in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn that will run from 6-9 p.m.
The following day, a car show will be held in Pawnee Park just north of the tennis courts. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon followed by the car show from 1 to 4 p.m.