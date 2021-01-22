Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Columbus High vs. Grand Island 7/7:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Schuyler 6/7:30 p.m.
Scotus vs. Bergan 6/7:45 p.m.
HLHF vs. BRLD 6/7:45 p.m.
St. Francis girls vs. Burwell (at St. Paul) 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Columbus High at UNK Duals 10 a.m.
Lakeview at Madison 10 a.m.
