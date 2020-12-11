 Skip to main content
Friday Sports On Deck
Adam Van Cleave

Lakeview junior Adam Van Cleave and the Vikings start a set of two home games on back-to-back days Friday against Aurora.

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Basketball

Lakeview vs. Aurora 6:15/8 p.m.

Scotus at GICC 6/7:45 p.m.

Boone Central vs. Pierce 6:30/8 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. BRLD 6/7:30 p.m.

Cross County vs. Meridian 6/7:30 p.m.

David City vs. Sandy Creek 5/6:30 p.m.

High Plains at McCool Junction 6:15/8 p.m.

Osceola at Hampton 6/7:30 p.m.

Shelby-Rising City at Giltner 6/7:30 p.m.

St. Ed at Palmer 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lakeview at NE City 5:30 p.m.

Scotus at Raymond Central 5 p.m.

Aquinas at Wood River 10 a.m.

Boone Central at Omaha Burke 3:55 p.m.

Howells-Dodge at LVSS 10 a.m.

