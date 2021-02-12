 Skip to main content
Friday Sports on Deck
Friday Sports on Deck

Morgan Johansen

Morgan Johansen and the CHS swim teams will be in Fremont on Friday and Saturday for the first HAC meet in program history.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Basketball

Columbus at Millard South 5:30/7:15 p.m.

Cross County at Exeter-Milligan 6:15/8 p.m.

St. Francis girls at Elkhorn Valley 7:30 p.m.

High Plains vs. BDS 6/7:45 p.m.

Osceola at Shelby-Rising City 6/7:45 p.m.

St. Edward girls at Spalding Academy 7:30 p.m.

David City vs Wilber-Clatonia 6/7:45 p.m.

Shelby-Rising City vs Osceola 6/7:45 p.m.

East Butler Boys vs Clarkson/Leigh 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Boys at Norfolk Catholic 7:30 p.m.

Schuyler at Fairbury 6/7:30 p.m.

Howells-Dodge Boys vs Wakefield 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

HAC Championship at Fremont 11 a.m.

