Friday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Columbus at Millard South 5:30/7:15 p.m.
Cross County at Exeter-Milligan 6:15/8 p.m.
St. Francis girls at Elkhorn Valley 7:30 p.m.
High Plains vs. BDS 6/7:45 p.m.
Osceola at Shelby-Rising City 6/7:45 p.m.
St. Edward girls at Spalding Academy 7:30 p.m.
David City vs Wilber-Clatonia 6/7:45 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City vs Osceola 6/7:45 p.m.
East Butler Boys vs Clarkson/Leigh 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Boys at Norfolk Catholic 7:30 p.m.
Schuyler at Fairbury 6/7:30 p.m.
Howells-Dodge Boys vs Wakefield 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
HAC Championship at Fremont 11 a.m.
