Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southwest 7/7:30 p.m.
Scotus boys vs. Neumann 7:30 p.m.
EHC semifinals (Midland) 6/7:30 p.m.
High Plain vs. East Butler 6:15/8 p.m.
Osceola vs. Meridian 6/7:30 p.m.
St. Edward at Cedar Bluffs 6/7:30 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City vs. BDS 6/7:30 p.m.
Schuyler vs. Grand Island Northwest 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lakeview at Waverly 5 p.m.
Twin River at Logan View 5 p.m.
Aquinas (Host) Subdistrict 3 p.m.
