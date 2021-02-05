 Skip to main content
Friday Sports On Deck
Friday Sports On Deck

Logan Jaixen

Lakeview senior Logan Jaixen and the Vikings travel to Logan View on Friday to open the postseason in the subdistrict tournament.

 Nate Tenopir

Basketball

Columbus vs. Lincoln Southwest 7/7:30 p.m.

Scotus boys vs. Neumann 7:30 p.m.

EHC semifinals (Midland) 6/7:30 p.m.

High Plain vs. East Butler 6:15/8 p.m.

Osceola vs. Meridian 6/7:30 p.m.

St. Edward at Cedar Bluffs 6/7:30 p.m.

Shelby-Rising City vs. BDS 6/7:30 p.m.

Schuyler vs. Grand Island Northwest 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lakeview at Waverly 5 p.m.

Twin River at Logan View 5 p.m.

Aquinas (Host) Subdistrict 3 p.m.

