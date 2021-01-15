Friday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Columbus girls at Lincoln East 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Centennial 6:15/7:45 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Aquinas 5:15/7 p.m.
Scotus at Lincoln Christian 6/7:30 p.m.
Boone Central vs. GACC 5:30/7 p.m.
Cross County vs. David City 6/7:30 p.m.
High Plains vs. Dorchester (in Polk) 6/7:30 p.m.
HLHF at Summerland 6/7:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Clarkson/Leigh 6/7:30 p.m.
Osceola vs. Giltner 6/7:30 p.m.
Aquinas vs. GICC 6/7:30 p.m.
Howells-Dodge vs. Wisner-Pilger 6/7:30 p.m.
East Butler at Heartland 6:15/7:45 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City at Hampton 6/7:30
Wrestling
Scotus at Syracuse 4:30 p.m.
East Butler at Weeping Water 2 p.m.