Friday Sports Wrap: CHS boys still looking for first win

North Platte 60, Columbus Boys 53: North Platte had an answer every time Columbus fought back to within striking distance. The Discoverers trailed by five at halftime, scored the first eight points of the second half but couldn't put together consecutive stops after that.

CHS stayed close in the third thanks to four 3-pointers but then went 2 of 7 from out there in the fourth. North Platte led by three to start the fourth then went on a 7-0 run late as Columbus went cold and dropped to 0-4.

North Platte 53, Columbus 37: Columbus had another 20 turnovers but trailed just 10-8 after the first quarter when North Platte senior Gracie Haneborg had 16 of her 24 points in the second.

North Platte went into the half up 31-17. Columbus scored 13 points in the third but still trailed 47-30 at the start of the fourth quarter.

