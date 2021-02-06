From Tampa to Columbus, Brandenburg still reps Buccaneers

Everything came together for Gruden and the Bucs that season. They celebrated a 48-21 Super Bowl win over his old team, the Raiders, and Oakland's new head coach, Bill Callahan. Callahan was fired the next year and, as Husker fans remember, spent four mostly unsuccessful years in Lincoln.

The triumph over the heavily-favored Raiders was the first championship any team from Tampa had ever won.

"Tampa has always been around the Bucs," Brandenburg said. "Unfortunately, we took 30-something years to win the Super Bowl. It was really exciting in the area. They had their parade down the Raymond James area. The stadium was packed. There were people at the airport when they came in. It was just fabulous."

When he remembers most about the 2002 team was the defense led by Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp.

"We had Ronde Barber, John Lynch, Derrick Brooks. We just had a beast of a defense that year," Brandenburg said. "For our defense to take it out of the hands of the offense to keep the game going, the next day I went out and spent like $1,000 on merchandise after we won."

He's hoping defense is once again the key in Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay is currently fifth in the league in turnovers.