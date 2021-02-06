From Tampa to Columbus, Brandenburg still reps Buccaneers

Randy Brandenburg couldn't have had a better experience for his first NFL football game.
He had been a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for around six years when his now-wife, Mandy, bought him tickets to a game against the Chicago Bears in 2000.
Tampa Bay won the game 41-0, securing Brandenburg's fandom for life.
"I think the thing that stuck out to me the most was the atmosphere of the fans around," he said. "They would point out little things to look for. It was just a great experience with the fans that were around us. To be able to see the game live and be able to see them win that game, those are things that brought it all together."
Brandenburg is a Tampa native that moved his family to Columbus about 10 years ago to raise his three children in a smaller town away from the hustle and bustle of West Central Florida.
After nearly 30 years of living on the gulf shore, Randy and Mandy decided that Nebraska was the perfect fit. They uprooted the family more than 1,200 miles but kept their Bucs love intact.
Just over two years after going to his first game, Brandenburg witnessed the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl in the franchise's 27th season. A year after Jon Gruden was traded from the Oakland Raiders, a team he led to a 40-28 record in four years, he landed in Tampa and replaced the fired Tony Dungy.
Everything came together for Gruden and the Bucs that season. They celebrated a 48-21 Super Bowl win over his old team, the Raiders, and Oakland's new head coach, Bill Callahan. Callahan was fired the next year and, as Husker fans remember, spent four mostly unsuccessful years in Lincoln.
The triumph over the heavily-favored Raiders was the first championship any team from Tampa had ever won.
"Tampa has always been around the Bucs," Brandenburg said. "Unfortunately, we took 30-something years to win the Super Bowl. It was really exciting in the area. They had their parade down the Raymond James area. The stadium was packed. There were people at the airport when they came in. It was just fabulous."
When he remembers most about the 2002 team was the defense led by Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp.
"We had Ronde Barber, John Lynch, Derrick Brooks. We just had a beast of a defense that year," Brandenburg said. "For our defense to take it out of the hands of the offense to keep the game going, the next day I went out and spent like $1,000 on merchandise after we won."
He's hoping defense is once again the key in Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay is currently fifth in the league in turnovers.
"On the defensive side of the ball, come on. We sacked Aaron Rodgers five times and picked him off once," Brandenburg said. "If our defense steps up like they did against the Packers, who were ranked No. 2 right behind the Chiefs on offense for the year, I honestly think we can match up really well with them, and if the ball is left in Brady’s hands I think we can come away with the win."
Brandenburg was a little skeptical when the Buccaneers signed Brady to a two-year, $50 million deal last March. The main question he and most Buccaneers fans had was if the Patriots' success over the past 20 years stemmed from Tom Brady or head coach Bill Belichick.
"I’m not a New England fan. I’m not a Patriots fan at all," Brandenburg said. "When we got Tom Brady, after the few years we had Jameis Winston, I think the biggest worry was whether or not it was the Brady Patriots or was it the Belichick Patriots? Who actually ran the offense? Who made the calls? Things like that.
"I think after the first couple games you were thinking, 'Well, it could be either one.' But I think Brady showed he is who he says he is. He doesn’t necessarily need Belichick to run the game for him. Going from a defensive mind, Belichick, to an offensive mind in Bruce Arians, it makes a difference."
He added that if the offensive line can give Brady time, the 43-year old quarterback could win his seventh Super Bowl.
"I think on the offensive side we have to protect Brady a little bit more because you could see where the Packers were able to get pressure on him," Brandenburg said. "He threw three interceptions in a row because he had the pressure on him and was trying to get rid of the ball."
Brandenburg won't be throwing a party for the Super Bowl like he normally does, but he's still excited for what is essentially a holiday in his household. He is hoping Sunday is a day that can take people's minds off of what has been a hectic year.
"This one is going to be kind of special," he said. "...I hope everyone enjoys it. It’s been a hell of a year for everybody. It’s just one of those things that people need to enjoy it while we can."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com