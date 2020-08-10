Frost swings big in making case for fall season

“We’ve had one guy or two since the cardiac issue has come up that’s been concerned about that,” Frost said. “Our university is committed to doing whatever we have to give EKGs, cardiac MRIs and other things to make sure the players are in the best health that they possibly can to play and they’re not at risk. We’re going to be able to try to address all of these issues and mitigate risk for our players and our players have wanted to continue to practice and play football.”

Frost was ardent in his belief that football is not the driving force behind the positive tests in his program so far. He declined to say exactly how many cases NU has had since he reported five positives earlier this summer.

“I don’t have the license to talk about the number of players we’ve had that have tested positive, but I can tell you that we’re very sure that the vast majority, if not all of them, contracted the virus outside of our building and not in our workouts,” Frost said. … “If football is the mitigating factor, if football is the reason kids are going to get sick, catch COVID, put themselves at risk, I’ll be the first one — if I think football is the reason these guys are in danger — to pull the plug.”