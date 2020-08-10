Frost swings big in making case for fall season

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost on Monday delivered a fiery, passionate argument for a fall college football season, contending that playing despite the coronavirus pandemic is the best option for his team, school and community.
He committed NU to explore its options regardless of whether the Big Ten moves forward with a schedule.
Frost began a Zoom news conference with a 10-plus-minute outline of his stance only hours after reports surfaced — and were partially refuted — that the conference’s President's Council is leaning against a fall season and could decide on the matter as early as the first half of this week.
Frost said the NU leadership group, which includes athletic director Bill Moos, system President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, is united in its stance that college football should, can and will be played in Nebraska this fall.
“I think the university presidents make that decision at the end of the day, in conjunction with (Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren),” Frost said. “I know there’s been a lot of conference calls and ongoing discussion in regards to that. It’s their decision. I know where our university president stands and he wants to play football.”
NU’s third-year coach said he didn’t know if Nebraska’s leadership was in the minority in that stance — a Big Ten spokesperson on Monday refuted reports that the President’s Council voted 12-2 against playing, with only Nebraska and Iowa in favor — but it’s clear which way Green, Nebraska’s representative on the Council, will be voting.
Frost added that the feeling is unanimous when the league's coaches get together on a call.
“On the calls, every coach says that they want to play,” Frost said. “I think every school is in a little bit of a different situation from political environment to the shape of their student-athletes, how quickly they got them back (on campus). Everybody’s in a little bit of a different situation.”
Scott Frost says "nothing has been more important" than the health and safety of his student-athletes.
In Nebraska, there's no dissension. Not only is NU's leadership unanimous in its support for playing, but Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday said playing college football this fall is "absolutely something we can do here in Nebraska."
Also Monday, several of the highest-profile coaches in the league took to social media to express support for playing.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh penned a letter outlining the safety measures his program has put in place. Ohio State coach Ryan Day tweeted, “Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over. #FIGHT”; Penn State coach James Franklin said, “I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chaise their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program.”
The quartet of coaches going public before an official decision is made stands as a stunning development and shows potentially deep fractures among the league's members as it enters what could be the 11th hour of its plans to stage a 10-game schedule over 12 weeks beginning in less than a month.
“We’ve been kind of intentionally quiet as we’ve been trying to deal with this, but I think it’s time to kind of be a little more upfront about how we feel with a lot of things,” Frost said at the top of his news conference.
It may not be enough. Warren has said in recent weeks that even producing a schedule does not guarantee that football can be played safely. On Saturday, the league told teams that they could not move beyond the initial helmets-only practices into padded work, pausing progress toward playing indefinitely. If the presidents are indeed overwhelmingly against moving forward, a group of head coaches speaking up may not be successful in changing their minds.
Scott Frost says the university is committed to playing a season even if the league cancels.
Frost, though, swung hard and then turned the microphone over to junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle and senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok.
“We’re not the doctors, we don’t understand every aspect of this COVID virus, but at the same time, if it’s possible, we want to play football,” Bootle said. “We want to be able to play the game we all love.”
The trio said they recognize that there is some risk involved with forging ahead, but that they trust NU’s protocols and medical staff and they’re committed to playing. The Huskers have not had a player opt-out of the season yet, Frost said, noting that a couple have expressed concerns about recent data that shows some potential for longer-term heart issues among COVID-19 patients. ESPN reported Monday that five Big Ten athletes have been diagnosed with Myocarditis, inflammation of a heart muscle, which has been linked as possibly related to COVID-19.
“We’ve had one guy or two since the cardiac issue has come up that’s been concerned about that,” Frost said. “Our university is committed to doing whatever we have to give EKGs, cardiac MRIs and other things to make sure the players are in the best health that they possibly can to play and they’re not at risk. We’re going to be able to try to address all of these issues and mitigate risk for our players and our players have wanted to continue to practice and play football.”
Frost was ardent in his belief that football is not the driving force behind the positive tests in his program so far. He declined to say exactly how many cases NU has had since he reported five positives earlier this summer.
“I don’t have the license to talk about the number of players we’ve had that have tested positive, but I can tell you that we’re very sure that the vast majority, if not all of them, contracted the virus outside of our building and not in our workouts,” Frost said. … “If football is the mitigating factor, if football is the reason kids are going to get sick, catch COVID, put themselves at risk, I’ll be the first one — if I think football is the reason these guys are in danger — to pull the plug.”
The plug may well get pulled anyway. Just five days ago, Nebraska got its 10-game Big Ten schedule and athletic director Bill Moos said he thought it would be a big morale boost for the Husker players. Then, the weekend brought whiplash.
“Really, it’s a lot of excitement and confusion,” Farniok said. “It looked like it was heading in the direction of, ‘We’re going to be able to play and kind of show what we’ve been working for.’ Now it’s taken a U-turn and we’re hitting unsure waters and we don’t know what’s going to happen. We can’t really control it at that point.
“All we can say is how we feel and we really want to play, we really want to show what we’ve been working for and we really just want that to be heard.”
