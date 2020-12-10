Gaedeke guides CHS girls to first win in first start

Columbus High freshman Carly Gaedeke found little rest on Tuesday night. Just a few hours earlier in practice, coach Dave Licari informed her she would be starting for the Discoverers the next night.
She came off the bench for CHS last week at Omaha Westside. But being made aware she was about to be a part of pregame introductions for the first time is a different animal.
"I couldn't sleep for a while, then all day today I was nervous," Gaedeke said. "But it turned out OK."
Gaedeke tied senior teammate Elena Batenhorst with 11 points and Columbus High defeated North 54-23 for its first win of the season. Columbus allowed just three points in the first quarter and put the game away before halftime with a 12-0 start to the second.
The lead grew to as large as 34 early in the fourth quarter.
Gaedeke, admittedly, wasn't perfect. She gave herself a B-minus grade for the performance, saying she had a few too many turnovers.
Coach Dave Licari agreed. Columbus averaged 27 giveaways in its first two games, had 10 fewer on Thursday night, but is still working on ball control. It mattered little against an opponent that had 20 of its own turnovers and couldn't clean up the glass.
Similar mistakes, as already shown in losses to Millard North and Westside, will be more damaging against better competition.
"As a team, we still had too many turnovers," Licari said. "For as little pressure as they put on tonight, that's still too many. We've got to cut down on that. We've still really got to work on shoring that up."
CHS scored 19 points on North mistakes and pulled down 21 offensive rebounds. The Discoverers had 16 points on those second and third chances.
After working through some early jitters, Gaedeke began to find her way into the game in the second quarter. She scored six in the frame and created four of those at the free throw line with steals and runouts that turned into foul calls on the other end.
Columbus scored 10 of its 12 during the 12-0 start to the second on turnovers. Gaedeke had the first four, Batenhorst scored on a putback, Adams-Tuls did the same, Ellie Thompson hit a jumper then Gaedeke sank two more free throws.
Columbus led 26-11 at halftime then allowed just four points in the third quarter. Batenhorst had six points in the third and CHS knocked down two 3s.
"I was impressed; she did a great job," Batenhorst said of Gaedeke. "She deserves a starting position."
The Discoverers are home again next Friday against North Platte then on the road the next day at Kearney.
"We had some good hustle plays," Licari said. "But we've still got to take care of the ball way better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
