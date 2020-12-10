Gaedeke guides CHS girls to first win in first start

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As a team, we still had too many turnovers," Licari said. "For as little pressure as they put on tonight, that's still too many. We've got to cut down on that. We've still really got to work on shoring that up."

CHS scored 19 points on North mistakes and pulled down 21 offensive rebounds. The Discoverers had 16 points on those second and third chances.

After working through some early jitters, Gaedeke began to find her way into the game in the second quarter. She scored six in the frame and created four of those at the free throw line with steals and runouts that turned into foul calls on the other end.

Columbus scored 10 of its 12 during the 12-0 start to the second on turnovers. Gaedeke had the first four, Batenhorst scored on a putback, Adams-Tuls did the same, Ellie Thompson hit a jumper then Gaedeke sank two more free throws.

Columbus led 26-11 at halftime then allowed just four points in the third quarter. Batenhorst had six points in the third and CHS knocked down two 3s.

"I was impressed; she did a great job," Batenhorst said of Gaedeke. "She deserves a starting position."

The Discoverers are home again next Friday against North Platte then on the road the next day at Kearney.