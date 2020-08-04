Galloway paves own path for win

Spencer Galloway decided to go off the beaten path when he wasn't making any progress early on in the Hobby Stock A Feature at US 30 Speedway on Thursday.
The York native was looking for his second win of the season in Columbus but found himself a few spots back after a couple laps.
Galloway was following the leaders on the bottom of the track when he decided to go for broke.
"I just kind of told myself, ‘I’m not really in the points, so I don’t really care if I get seventh, eight, 10th. It doesn't matter. I just want to do something different instead of following everyone around the bottom,'" Galloway said.
Galloway decided to separate himself from the pack and forged his own path on the top of the track. The gamble paid off and led to his second win at US 30.
"A few laps after that I started rolling in pretty good and it was fun, so I just stayed with it and hung it out up there and no one else came to follow," Galloway said. "That’s how I wanted it. I just went somewhere where no one else was and made something else work."
The Hobby Stock division is stacked in Columbus, making the win even more special for Galloway.
Defending national champion Jeff Ware, Jason Wilkinson who currently sits second in the national standings and longtime-veteran Sal Hernandez are just a few of the drivers who regularly race at US 30.
"Anytime I can get a win out there it's always something to hold my head up over because I race with those guys up there; those guys are really good," Galloway said. "Some of the best in the state of Nebraska run up there. If you can pull a win off there you're doing something good."
Galloway started passing cars left and right after making his move to the top. He said the feeling of taking a gamble and seeing it paying off was one he won't forget.
"You could put a camera and see the driver's smile they have," he said. "It's a pretty good feeling. Nothing gets better than trying something different and it working. It just makes it fun."
Galloway's goal at the beginning of the season was to pick up one A Feature win at US 30. He's now doubled that. Galloway also wanted to thank all of his family, friends and sponsors.
Also on Thursday, Cory Dumpert picked up his second win of the season in the Late Models. Dumpert is the current leader in the state of Nebraska, is second in the track standings and fourth in the national standings.
Jared Hofelman picked up his first win of the season in the Modified division and now sits in ninth place in the track standings.
Tyler Nerud crossed the finish line first in the Sport Mod division. It was also his first victory of the season in Columbus. He is currently second at US 30 and sixth in the state of Nebraska.
Mike Nichols collected his fifth checkered flag of the year. He has finished first every time he's raced at US 30 this year except for one time he finished second. Nichols currently leads the national standings.
There are five weeks left until championship night on Sept. 3, and drivers are hoping to secure spots atop the standings.
Jordan Grabouski currently leads the Modified division, Hernandez leads in Hobby Stock, Lance Borgman is the leader in Sport Mod and Tad Pospisil leads in the Late Models.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!