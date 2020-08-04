Galloway paves own path for win

"Anytime I can get a win out there it's always something to hold my head up over because I race with those guys up there; those guys are really good," Galloway said. "Some of the best in the state of Nebraska run up there. If you can pull a win off there you're doing something good."

Galloway started passing cars left and right after making his move to the top. He said the feeling of taking a gamble and seeing it paying off was one he won't forget.

"You could put a camera and see the driver's smile they have," he said. "It's a pretty good feeling. Nothing gets better than trying something different and it working. It just makes it fun."

Galloway's goal at the beginning of the season was to pick up one A Feature win at US 30. He's now doubled that. Galloway also wanted to thank all of his family, friends and sponsors.

Also on Thursday, Cory Dumpert picked up his second win of the season in the Late Models. Dumpert is the current leader in the state of Nebraska, is second in the track standings and fourth in the national standings.

Jared Hofelman picked up his first win of the season in the Modified division and now sits in ninth place in the track standings.