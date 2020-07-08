Geno's Fishing Report: Tailrace a great spot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fish are biting, but jeez Louise, it is hot.

In the past weeks, channel catfishing is the hit. T&S catfish dip baits would be the special of the day getting limits of Mr. whiskers on the lakes, rivers and canal.

If you want some fast action, the Columbus Power House producing freshwater drum, along with the tail race. Night crawlers, crawdads and twister bait do the job.

About the tailrace - great place to fish, plenty of walleyes and sauger, too, but when they closed it for only walk in, there's trash everywhere. When the river rises, the junk goes downstream. Clean up you mess. Your mother doesn't fish there anymore.

Another surprise this year is that sturgeon with high water have shown up in good numbers to spawn from the trailrace to the Genoa spill, and even Beaver River has them. Throw them back in. For most, it's hard to tell the difference between the pallid and shovelnose sturgeon.

The game and parks fishery department put a boat load of sauger in the Loup Canal system again. Years ahead, that will be a great investment.

