Geno's Fishing Report: Virus not slowing down outdoorsmen

In uncertain times, staying separated still allows the outdoorsman to enjoy time hunting and fishing.

Dennis Kudron, trying out a rubber worm, ended up enticing a Northern Pike of 20 pounds, 43 inches with a 19-inch girth. It was caught on an area residential lake and released.

John Loveless, fishing at Sock Pond, lands a 28-pound, 8-ounce channel catfish. Cut bait was on the menu.

Daniel Lyday caught at 15-inch, 1-pound, 15-ounce crappie at Pawnee Park.

Jeremy Andel knows a good crappie lake in Butler County where one catch weighed in at 2 pounds, 7 ounces. He selected a beetle spin for his line.

Turkey season has opened and the bearded ones were ready to oblige. Liam Czapla targeted a 19-pound tom with a 10-inch beard.

I would like to acknowledge all the nurses, doctors and health care workers that have had their lives changed, cleaning and sterilizing and risking their own health caring for the sick. To all those on the front lines battling the coronavirus, thank you very much.