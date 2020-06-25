You are the owner of this article.
Geno's Fishing Report: Virus not slowing down outdoorsmen
date 2020-06-25

Dennis Kudron

Dan Kudron shows off the 20-pound Nothern Pike he caught with a rubber worm on March 26.

In uncertain times, staying separated still allows the outdoorsman to enjoy time hunting and fishing.

Dennis Kudron, trying out a rubber worm, ended up enticing a Northern Pike of 20 pounds, 43 inches with a 19-inch girth. It was caught on an area residential lake and released.

John Loveless, fishing at Sock Pond, lands a 28-pound, 8-ounce channel catfish. Cut bait was on the menu.

Daniel Lyday caught at 15-inch, 1-pound, 15-ounce crappie at Pawnee Park.

Jeremy Andel knows a good crappie lake in Butler County where one catch weighed in at 2 pounds, 7 ounces. He selected a beetle spin for his line.

Turkey season has opened and the bearded ones were ready to oblige. Liam Czapla targeted a 19-pound tom with a 10-inch beard.

I would like to acknowledge all the nurses, doctors and health care workers that have had their lives changed, cleaning and sterilizing and risking their own health caring for the sick. To all those on the front lines battling the coronavirus, thank you very much.

*Editor's Note: The pandemic and the closing of The Telegram office prevented regular installments of Geno's Fishing column. As life begins to come back to normal, Dan Kneifel's weekly installments of the column will again eventually become a regular feature.

Liam Czapla

Liam Czapla hunted a 19-pound tom turkey with a 10-inch beard.
John Loveless

John Loveless shows off the 28-pound, 8-ounce channel catfish he caught with cut bait on March 26.
Jeremy Andel

Jeremy Andel reeled in a 2-pound, 7-oune crappie with a beetle spinner at a secret location in Butler County.
Daniel Lyday

Daniel Lyday brought in his 15-inch, 1-pound, 15-ounce crappie for a photo at Geno's on a catch he made at Pawnee Park on April 11.
