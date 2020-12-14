GICC punishes Scotus girls from free throw line

Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball held a physical advantage down low over Scotus Central Catholic in Friday's game in Grand Island.

The Shamrocks did their best to neutralize Crusader size but eventually wore down in a 58-43 GICC win.

Scotus held a one-point advantage at the start of the fourth but had already put GICC in the double bonus. As the Crusaders continued to go down low and draw fouls, that approach turned into a 21-point fourth quarter, and 14 of those came at the line.

GICC shot 19 free throws in the fourth and converted on 17.

"They're big inside and they did a good job in the second half of feeding their posts," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We fouled them then they took the air out of the ball in the fourth with six or seven minutes to go. We fouled them, but we were just trying to create opportunities for offense."

GICC has three players 6-foot or taller. Those three only combined for 14 points but drew enough whistles that their teammates began to take advantage.

Guard Jenna Heidlek had 19 points with 10 of those at the line. She was a perfect 10 of 10 on free throws in the fourth. Rylie Rice scored 18 and hit four 3-pointers.