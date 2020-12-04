Girls Basketball Wrap: Sunday and Wieseman lead Bulldogs to win in opener

Osceola 60, St. Edward 19: Osceola junior Sadie Sunday and freshman Rori Wieseman led Osceola to a season-opening win over St. Edward scoring 13 points each.
Osceola (1-0) outscored St. Edward (0-1) 18-3 in the first quarter before controlling a 40-11 lead at half time.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 56-12 in the third. St. Edward outscored Osceola 7-4 in the fourth, but it was too little too late.
Sophomore Sierra Boden scored eight points, freshman Courtney Sunday added six and freshman Emma Roberts collected five points. Wiesman also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.
St. Edward senior Emma Olson led the Beavers with 12 points.
"Give Osceola credit, they came out and put full-court pressure on us and caused us to turn the ball over," St. Edward head coach Tyler Gray said. "We had a tough time getting into any of our offensive sets and were out of sync most of the night on that end of the court. I thought at times we played good defense and forced them into some bad shots, but we have to do a better job rebounding.
"We didn't box out well, and they had way too many easy put backs on offensive rebounds. With just one senior and the rest of the roster being made up of sophomores and freshmen, we are definitely going to have some growing pains, especially early on in the season. We're just looking for improvement and growth from game to game."
Cross County 62, McCool Junction 27: Senior Cortlyn Schaefer propelled the Cougars to a win in their opening game of the season, scoring 14 points.
Cross County (1-0) led 16-9 in the first quarter before taking a 30-11 advantage at the half. The Cougars continued to roll in the third quarter and built a 51-15 lead.
McCool Junction (0-1) outscored Cross County 12-11 in the fourth.
Erica Stratman scored 12 points and Josi Noble added 10. Junior Chloe Sandell led the team with eight rebounds.
C-1 #2 North Bend Central 72, Twin River 16: Twin River didn't have an easy task to start the season.
C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central (1-0) junior Sydney Emanuel proved to be especially problematic with an 18-poit performance.
Twin River (0-1) fell behind 16-2 in the first quarter and trailed 36-3 at halftime. The Tigers led 43-8 entering the fourth and outscored the Titans 19-8 in the fourth.
Twin River junior Raina Swanson led the team with four points, while senior Katie Paczosa, junior Whitney Schmidt and freshman Delany Reeg and Chloe Pilakowski all added three.
"North Bend is very good at girls basketball," head coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "They were much more aggressive and athletic than us, and we could not handle their pressure defense or get them boxed out very well.
"We were not able to make much for outside shots due in part to nerves and due to North Bend speeding us up. Katie Paczosa and Delaney Reeg did some nice things offensively, but we were not able to capitalize from the free throw line. We are inexperienced and still learning. We will get better and hope to have a more successful fight another day. Hopefully starting on Saturday at Logan View."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
