Girls Basketball Wrap: Sunday and Wieseman lead Bulldogs to win in opener

Twin River (0-1) fell behind 16-2 in the first quarter and trailed 36-3 at halftime. The Tigers led 43-8 entering the fourth and outscored the Titans 19-8 in the fourth.

Twin River junior Raina Swanson led the team with four points, while senior Katie Paczosa, junior Whitney Schmidt and freshman Delany Reeg and Chloe Pilakowski all added three.

"North Bend is very good at girls basketball," head coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "They were much more aggressive and athletic than us, and we could not handle their pressure defense or get them boxed out very well.

"We were not able to make much for outside shots due in part to nerves and due to North Bend speeding us up. Katie Paczosa and Delaney Reeg did some nice things offensively, but we were not able to capitalize from the free throw line. We are inexperienced and still learning. We will get better and hope to have a more successful fight another day. Hopefully starting on Saturday at Logan View."

