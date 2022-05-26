A place among the best - Kuhlman becomes first two-time CHS state golf medal winner

It's not how you start, it's how you finish. There's probably no better example of that than Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman.

Brock's older brother, Mitchell, was a major reason why he first started swinging a club. After tagging along to the course long enough, Brock eventually found his own ability and his own love for the game.

Mitchell was a one-time state qualifier as a senior in 2017. Wednesday at state golf, Brock won his second medal.

In 90 years of the NSAA holding boys golf championship events, Kuhlman became the first back-to-back medal winner in Columbus High boys history. He not only became the first two do it twice in a row, but the first to have multiple medals consecutively or not.

And all of it was achieved despite double bogeying his first hole in round one and starting 3-over through the first five holes in round two.

There are two others, Brett Beal and Jeff Kuhn, with a state championship to their names, but Kuhlman looks like he's got a place among the very best in Discoverer history.

Through two rounds, 36 holes and one final time in maroon, Kuhlman, like his career overall, endured rough seas early before pulling into port with another successful voyage. Comparatively, it was one of the most fruitful and prosperous voyages a Discoverer golfer has ever captained.

"It felt really good because it's my senior season and I started off really bad the first day - I was 6-over through 10 holes - and I ended the tournament 6-over, so I played the last 26 holes at even," Kuhlman said. "It felt really good to keep it going and still find a way to get a medal after starting really bad."

That bad was initiated by a wayward drive that had him on the wrong fairway following his first shot of the tournament. Then what he called "a bunch of bad shots after that" left him staring at a seven.

Just about 10 minutes later he was rolling in a birdie. He had another double two holes later, and another on 10, but, as he mentioned, Kuhlman started to find his bearings. After his third double of the day he birdied 11, 12 and 13. He closed Tuesday with five straight pars.

Wednesday he had bogeys on two, three and five but then six pars in a row. His last three holes were birdie, birdie, bogey. He was tied for eighth after 18 holes and dropped back one to ninth when one player shot under par and two right at par on Wednesday.

"There was a little more pressure (this year)," Kuhlman said. "All day I had an idea in my head of what number it would take to medal and I was kind of right around that for a while, made a really nice par at 15, birdied 16 and then had a sigh of relief. But it's a lot more pressure, for sure, knowing it's my last chance."

Teammate Brody Mickey joined him on the links and shot 86-78 for a tie for 41st. Mickey started day one on the back and finished with a double at 18 that left him 5-over. He then had six bogeys and a double in his final nine holes.

He came back the next day, started at 10 again and shot a three for a birdie. He made the turn two shots better than the day before then had just three bogeys on one through nine and was six strokes better.

The 78 he posted on Wednesday was a career-best.

"Both of them had their moments of stress but pulled through, and we couldn't be more proud," Columbus High coach Anne Robertson said. "All season they've both shown that ability to keep working and keep fighting, and that's what they did (at state)."

Kuhlman tied for 13th last year at 9-over 153 shooting 75-78. He was three strokes better this time and is the 16th Columbus High boy to win a medal all time. Not only are his two medals unique, but he also leaves the program as the career leader in tournament scoring average at 75-75.

"He plays all the time; he just loves the game," Robertson said. "He's gotten help from people along the way to figure out what works for him, and it's been a real, real joy to watch."

Kuhlman medaled in every tournament of his senior season.

"I just hope I left an impact on the golfers that are currently on the team returning next year. I know some of them watched me today at state, and I hope they realized in golf you go through a lot of ups and downs; you've got to just weather the storm," Kuhlman said. "A lot of it comes down to the mental side. You're going to have some bad holes; it's how you rebound from them.

"I was never too high or too low. I just hope people realize that's how you need to be."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

