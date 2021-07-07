Optimist leaderboard unchanged after Week 5

Hannah Kitt and Kurt Schneider are closing in on insurmountable leads in the Race to the Optimist Club after wins again on Tuesday at Van Berg Family Learning Center.

First-place performances in the weekly 9-hole events are awarded 150 points for the season-long competition that culminates with the Optimist Cup Finals July 27. Kitt has won all five weeks and stands atop the girls leaderboard with 750 total. Schneider wasn't in the competition week one but has won four times in a row and sits at 600.

Jersey Odgaard is second among the girls with 495 points, a runner-up finish and two thirds. Zandyr Kohl won week one, has been runner-up twice and was third this past week. Kohl has a 540-point total.

Kitt won week five on a score of 45 strokes, tying her round from last week and her second-best since a 43 in week three. Schneider also tied his week four score, shooting a 38. Kiya Taylor was two shots back with her best score of the season on a 47 and 120 points for second place. The boys runner-up went to Mason Whitmore on a 41 - two shots better than his top round of the year.