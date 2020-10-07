Shamrocks find a way to state at less than full strength

Facing the district tournament with less than a full lineup, Scotus Central Catholic golf tried to put its wits together and find a way to state for the ninth year in a row on Tuesday at the Oakland Golf Club.
Junior Alaina Dierman, the team's No. 2 player, was unavailable. That left just one member, senior Jaelyn Podolak, with any kind of postseason experience. Needless to say, it wasn't the most comfortable the team had felt this year.
Nonetheless, behind a third-place finish from freshman Cecilia Arndt, Scotus did just enough to shoot 10 shots lower than fourth place Oakland-Craig and continue the tradition.
"I keep telling them that everyone's score matters. Many times it comes down to the third, fourth and fifth golfer's scores that make a difference in the final outcome. 'Everyone's score matters, everyone's score matters,' is what we stress every day," coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "One extra putt or chip or penalty stroke can make the difference between elation or devastation. We lost a state championship by one stroke a few years back."
Arndt was the only Scotus golfer to break 100, shooting a 91 and taking a bronze medal three shots back of runner-up Edie Anderson of Oakland-Craig.
Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen won going away on a round of 77. She and the Cardinals also took the top team spot with two players in the top 10 and a team total of 395. That was 21 strokes better than team runner-up Omaha Brownell-Talbot. Boone Central, Brownell-Talbot and Scotus will all be at the 2020 state meet next Monday and Tuesday at Elks Country Club.
That was the furthest thing from the Shamrocks mind when the team learned Dierman would not be playing.
"The girls wondered how they could achieve their goal without her," Niedbalski admitted. "I just reminded them that we had gotten to this point by being a team and that team mentality, and effort, would help us go out and play the best we could."
Following Arndt in the lineup was sophomore Ella Nahorny shooting 108, Podolak also carding 108, junior Abee Hutchinson putting together a 116 and freshman Makenna Barrels golfing a round of 124.
Behind Brodersen on the BC lineup was junior Rachel Malander in sixth with a 98, senior Lauren Koktz shooting 109, freshman Taylor Beierman carding 111 and sophomore Emmah Benson with a round of 130.
"We knew after nine holes that we were in the top three at that point," Niedbalski said. "I emphasized to try and relax and told them to remember they were playing against the course. 'Take the course on one shot at a time. Forget what the other girls were shooting - it's you against the course.'"
That didn't make it any easier in the clubhouse afterward. As the scores were rolling in, the team was doing its best to make rapid calculations. No one, Niedbalski said, had a look of certainty.
"Maybe even a little disappointment when our scores were posted," she said. "I tried to stress the fact that being any one of the top three teams would be enough for us today without Alaina. They wanted the opportunity to play at state."
Once all of the scores were in, parents in the clubhouse were just as excited as the players.
'We're going to state,' was the repeated refrain from everyone in green.
State starts at 9 am. Monday at Elks and continues Tuesday at the same time. Podolak is the first Shamrock off the tee, starting at No. 10 at 9:54 a.m. The other four Scotus players follow every 10 or 20 minutes after.
Malander tees of first for Boone Central at 9:18 a.m. on No. 1. The next Cardinal is an hour after. Brodersen is in the final group at 11:15 a.m. at No. 1.
Other teams in attendance include district champions Lincoln Christian, West Point-Beemer, Broken Bow and Mitchell. Broken Bow shot the best team score of the district round - 353. Also vying for a state title are Valentine, Kimball, Minden, Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lincoln Lutheran and Heartland.
The top player in the district round was Kimball's Payton Wise shooting a 76 at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala.
"I have a team that works together to make little things mean a lot," Niedbalski said. "We are hoping Alaina can rejoin us for the state tournament. If not, we will find a way to persevere; that's our way."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
