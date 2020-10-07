Shamrocks find a way to state at less than full strength

That was the furthest thing from the Shamrocks mind when the team learned Dierman would not be playing.

"The girls wondered how they could achieve their goal without her," Niedbalski admitted. "I just reminded them that we had gotten to this point by being a team and that team mentality, and effort, would help us go out and play the best we could."

Following Arndt in the lineup was sophomore Ella Nahorny shooting 108, Podolak also carding 108, junior Abee Hutchinson putting together a 116 and freshman Makenna Barrels golfing a round of 124.

Behind Brodersen on the BC lineup was junior Rachel Malander in sixth with a 98, senior Lauren Koktz shooting 109, freshman Taylor Beierman carding 111 and sophomore Emmah Benson with a round of 130.

"We knew after nine holes that we were in the top three at that point," Niedbalski said. "I emphasized to try and relax and told them to remember they were playing against the course. 'Take the course on one shot at a time. Forget what the other girls were shooting - it's you against the course.'"

That didn't make it any easier in the clubhouse afterward. As the scores were rolling in, the team was doing its best to make rapid calculations. No one, Niedbalski said, had a look of certainty.