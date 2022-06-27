Arndt middle of the pack at Pinehurst

Scotus Central Catholic's Ceclia Arndt sits in the middle of the pack of more than 200 golfers at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina following conclusion of the first 18 holes of golf.

Arndt was selected for the fourth annual NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational that takes place Monday through Wednesday following her state championship this past fall. The tournament is invitation only and consists of the top high school golfers from across the country who have either won their state's individual championship or were part of a team championship.

Arndt shot a 12-over 84 in her first 18 holes with eight pars and a birdie on 18. She is tied for 112th out of 220 and is 15 back of the leader, Kiera Bartholomew of North Carolina.

Arndt teed off at No. 10 and played with three others - two from North Carolina and one from North Dakota. She starts Wednesday's round at 7:31 a.m. again on the tenth.

