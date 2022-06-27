 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arndt middle of the pack at Pinehurst

Cecilia Arndt

Scotus golfer Cecilia Arndt pauses in the awards line for a photo after accepting her gold medal as the girls Class C state champion last fall. Arndt is currently in North Carolina playing in a national high school invite.

Scotus Central Catholic's Ceclia Arndt sits in the middle of the pack of more than 200 golfers at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina following conclusion of the first 18 holes of golf.

Arndt was selected for the fourth annual NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational that takes place Monday through Wednesday following her state championship this past fall. The tournament is invitation only and consists of the top high school golfers from across the country who have either won their state's individual championship or were part of a team championship.

Arndt shot a 12-over 84 in her first 18 holes with eight pars and a birdie on 18. She is tied for 112th out of 220 and is 15 back of the leader, Kiera Bartholomew of North Carolina.

Arndt teed off at No. 10 and played with three others - two from North Carolina and one from North Dakota. She starts Wednesday's round at 7:31 a.m. again on the tenth.

