Cavs crush 'Rocks title hopes

Seth VunCannon and Nolan Fleming each had to punch out from behind a tree and cost themselves a shot at 18. Nick Fleming three-putted. The Flemings both had triple bogeys while VunCannon had a double. The saving grace was Patrick Arndt scoring a birdie on the final hole. However, between 12 and 16 he had four straight triple bogeys and a double.

Scotus had just 11 bogeys and five doubles or worse on the back nine the day before. The Shamrocks shot a combined 166 from 10 through 18 in the opening round then posted 182.

Nick Fleming tied for fourth on the leaderboard with a 160 total. He shot 79 then 81 and equaled Aquinas' Jaylin Jakub who carded 74-86. Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger won the gold medal on a total of 148. He shot 72 then 76 and was five ahead of Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central.

Monarch senior Tylen Jakub also picked up a medal on a 163-stroke total and tied with two others for seventh. Fleming was the only freshman to win a medal. That plus the season overall for the Shamrocks helped to cool some of the burn from letting a championship slip away.

Scotus won a school record number of tournaments and had two medalists nearly every time out.