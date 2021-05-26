Cavs crush 'Rocks title hopes

Wahoo Neumann was 10 shots better, Scotus Central Catholic was 10 shots worse and the Cavaliers denied the Shamrocks their first boys golf title in 40 years at the Kearney Country Club on Wednesday.
A rough 18th hole for three of the five members of the 'Rocks lineup cost Scotus eight shots and opened the door for Neumann. The Cavs shot 345 on Tuesday then 335 on Wednesday. The Shamrocks were the inverse of those totals.
The two teams went to a head-to-head sudden death playoff with the full five-player lineup to decide the Class C state champion. Neumann posted three pars and a double bogey. Scotus' best was one par and three bogeys, giving Neumann the one-shot championship win.
"There were some things that happened late in the round that were just uncharacteristic," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "Everybody today did something that they could have done a little better."
Scotus led Aquinas Catholic by six shots after the first round but the Monarchs dropped 16 strokes and fell to third. SCC was in good position halfway through the round then stumbled to the finish line.
The Shamrocks were six shots ahead of their pace from Tuesday when they made the turn on Wednesday and led the Cavaliers by nine. Scotus then closed the final 36 holes with 16 bogeys and nine doubles or worse.
Seth VunCannon and Nolan Fleming each had to punch out from behind a tree and cost themselves a shot at 18. Nick Fleming three-putted. The Flemings both had triple bogeys while VunCannon had a double. The saving grace was Patrick Arndt scoring a birdie on the final hole. However, between 12 and 16 he had four straight triple bogeys and a double.
Scotus had just 11 bogeys and five doubles or worse on the back nine the day before. The Shamrocks shot a combined 166 from 10 through 18 in the opening round then posted 182.
Nick Fleming tied for fourth on the leaderboard with a 160 total. He shot 79 then 81 and equaled Aquinas' Jaylin Jakub who carded 74-86. Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger won the gold medal on a total of 148. He shot 72 then 76 and was five ahead of Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central.
Monarch senior Tylen Jakub also picked up a medal on a 163-stroke total and tied with two others for seventh. Fleming was the only freshman to win a medal. That plus the season overall for the Shamrocks helped to cool some of the burn from letting a championship slip away.
Scotus won a school record number of tournaments and had two medalists nearly every time out.
"You can be disappointed with how the day ended, but as far as how the season went, we did a lot of really great things. I think people will look back on that later on, once this sting wears away, and look at what we accomplished and be proud of it," Swanson said. "Only one team gets to win the last tournament. We came up a little short, but they have that history forever, they have a medal forever and they'll be a little bit hungry next year when they come back."
Swanson won't be at the helm to lead the team. After stepping down from the boys basketball coaching job, he and his family are moving to Wahoo. Scotus also graduates a handful of players, most notably Josh Faust who was part of the varsity five at state. Though his score never counted to the total, he and some other veterans put pressure on a young group to keep improving.
Arndt, like Nicklaus Fleming, is a freshman, Nolan and VunCannon are both juniors. Scotus was looking to win its second boys state golf title and its first since 1981.
"It was one of those things where, we felt like it was ours. I think they all felt like we were state-champion quality. That's something that's disappointing for everybody; we knew we had it; we knew it was ours to take, and we let them back in it at the end," Swanson said. "There's a lot of potential there for the future. They have a lot of great golf ahead of them."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.