Cecilia Arndt, Shamrocks win Lakeview Invite,

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf won Thursday's Lakeview Invite at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. The Shamrocks had three golfers medal and bested Grand Island Northwest by 10 strokes for its first meet win of the season.

Cecilia Arndt won the individual gold medal on a playoff, defeating Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove with a 74. Kaelyn Dierman's 91 was good for seventh place and Quinn VunCannon earned a medal as she scored an 11th-place 96. Ella Nahorny and Claire Ricket ended the round shooting a 110.

"It was a great day for Scotus golf. Slow play kept some of our players from getting into any kind of rhythm, but you have to be able to adjust to all kinds of situations on the golf course," Shamrocks head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "Looking back the girls would like to have some shots back. We played too safe on some shots and then there shots where we were too aggressive. We have some time to work things out in practice. Great team effort."

The Lady Vikes were third in the final team standings with a 393. Hannah Kitt, Ali Mueller, Tatiana Henke and Grace Berkeland took home medals. Kitt posted the lowest score with a 90, good for sixth. Henke, Mueller and Berkeland placed 13th-15th respectively. Henke shot a 99, Berkeland scored a 101 and Mueller finished with a 103.

Boone Central's Taylor Beierman earned the bronze medal with an 80. She set the pace for the Cardinals, who finished the day in sixth place in the team standings.

Emmah Benson shot 111 and two Cardinals, Kaylee Krohn and Cassidy Maricle, scored a 113. Britney Naber ended the round carding a 127.

Columbus at LSE Invite

Sarah Lasso tallied another top-10 finish at Thursday's Lincoln Southeast Invite at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.

Lasso placed fifth with a 78. The senior settled in after shooting 8-over through six holes. She shot a 44 on the front nine and a 3-under 34 on the back nine. Millard North's Izabella Pesicka won the individual title with a 73.

Columbus finished eighth with a 377. Lincoln East won the team title scoring a 320. Millard North was the runner-up finishing six strokes back.

Molly Goc was second among the Discoverers with a 91, good for 23rd overall. Elizabeth Mowrey recorded a personal-best 99, Jersey Odgaard completed the tournament with a 109 and Anna Massman scored a 113.