CHS crushes rivals in golf triangular

Columbus High girls golf posted four of the top five scores and outclassed its rivals by a wide margin on Monday in an 18-hole triangular with Fremont and Norfolk.

The Discoverer total of 363 was 64 shots better than Fremont (427) and 75 ahead of Norfolk (438). Columbus had three break 100 while only Fremont could say the same about one player.

Junior Sarah Lasso earned her seconds straight medalist award on a total of 79. She was nine shots better than senior teammate Jacey Hughes in runner-up. Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann carded a 91 as the third best score. Columbus High's Kaidence Spiegel and Jersey Odgaard rounded out the top five with a 94 and a 102, respectively. Josalyn Bice rounded out the varsity with a 109.

"It is one of our better starts to the season in the past four years since the seniors were freshmen," coach Anne Robertson said. "In 2018, at the Elks team score was 410 with senior Aspen Luebbe shooting at 76. What is exciting is that is was a team score and everyone contributed."

Columbus also defeated Fremont and Norfolk in the junior varsity competition. The Discoverer total of 470 was earned through a 104 by Sydney Fleeman, 115 from Maggie Hansen, 119 by Elizabeth Mowry, 132 by Reagan Frerichs and 144 by Kiara Barnes.