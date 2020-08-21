CHS girls better equipped for course success

Hughes, naturally, set her sights on state but admitted it was a slight surprise she achieved it in her sophomore year. Having been there once, she's been refining her game to play at state again, and perhaps, win a medal as a junior.

"Having that experience really helped me grow in my golf game," she said. "It’s given me focus and confidence to practice hard and work hard to be able to get back there."

Columbus will field 14 girls for the 2020 season - nine returnees and five freshmen. Following Hughes is a lineup of three others Robertson said will likely make up the top four. Others will be given an opportunity in the fifth and six spots through the first few events to determine if she can lock in all six or stick with a rotation.

As a benchmark, she's trying to put together a team that shoots a total of 360 or less from its best four scores, or essentially, playing bogey golf.

"Now they know and they understand bogey or better golf," Robertson said. "Three hundred sixty will always put us in the mix to see what can happen."

Columbus has 12 events on the 2020 fall schedule, many against some of the same opponents of the past. But now as a member of the Heartland Athletic Conference, more events will feature conference foes and a higher degree of difficulty.