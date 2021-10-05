Columbus Girls Golf - The wait is over

OK, so four years isn't exactly a long wait. But considering how close Columbus High golf has been to state as a team every year since 2017, the wait seemed longer than normal.
Well, like coach Anne Robertson posted on Twitter following Monday's district tournament, "the wait is over."
Behind a runner-up finish from junior Sarah Lasso, a top-10 performance by senior Jacey Hughes and the full five-member Columbus team all finishing inside the top 20, the Discoverers will be going back to state officially as a group.
CHS was third on Monday at the district meet held at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. The Discoverers shot a team total of 346 and were 43 shots clear of the final automatic qualifying spot. Columbus missed by one stroke last year but sent two auto qualifiers and two more members on differential.
Yet, despite having four players in the field and essentially competing as a team, there's nothing like doing it officially.
"I'm not sure where to start. It's been a journey with these seniors, three who have been with the team for four years," Robertson said. "When you look at the level of talent that has been building over those past four years in Class A, we have had a front row.
"We knew we had the ability to shoot what was necessary to qualify, but there were invites this season when only one or two players performed to their potential. The past couple of weeks, everyone started playing more consistently, and the team scores started to drop."
The team scores were dropping so much that the 346 the girls posted on Monday tied the school record.
Lasso led the way with a silver medal to go with the one she earned last week in the HAC Championship. The junior shot a one-over 73 and was three shots back of champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X.
After a six on the first hole and a bogey she got back on track with a birdie on two before three straight pars. She bogeyed once more on the par-four six and went out with a 37. Lasso had two more birdies and bogeys on the back and shot 36.
Hughes was seventh with an 83 that included 42 on the front and 41 on the back. Hansen took 13th with a round of 45-46 for 91. Speigel was 16th on a total of 99 and 48-51. Bice rounded out the scoring in 20th on a 104 that included 51-53.
"(Dropping scores) started with Sarah Lasso and Jacey Hughes," Robertson said. "Both shooting low individual scores helped to bring the team total below 360, especially when Sarah started to break 80. Adding in a PR from transfer senior Maggie Hansen was exciting for everyone.
"When you have your leadoff golfers playing their best, I believe the rest of the team relaxes and can just go play, which they did."
Lincoln East won the district title with a 317 while Pius was second at 328.
At Stone Creek in Omaha, qualifiers included Millard North, Omaha Westside and North Platte. Tiburon, also in Omaha, saw Elkhorn South, Lincoln Southeast and Millard West qualify. Final scores from Awari Dunes in Kearney and District 2 have not yet been posted by the NSAA.
The nine teams mentioned plus three more from the Kearney district tee off for the state tournament Monday at the Norfolk Country Club in a two-day tournament.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.