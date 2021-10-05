Columbus Girls Golf - The wait is over

OK, so four years isn't exactly a long wait. But considering how close Columbus High golf has been to state as a team every year since 2017, the wait seemed longer than normal.

Well, like coach Anne Robertson posted on Twitter following Monday's district tournament, "the wait is over."

Behind a runner-up finish from junior Sarah Lasso, a top-10 performance by senior Jacey Hughes and the full five-member Columbus team all finishing inside the top 20, the Discoverers will be going back to state officially as a group.

CHS was third on Monday at the district meet held at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. The Discoverers shot a team total of 346 and were 43 shots clear of the final automatic qualifying spot. Columbus missed by one stroke last year but sent two auto qualifiers and two more members on differential.

Yet, despite having four players in the field and essentially competing as a team, there's nothing like doing it officially.

"I'm not sure where to start. It's been a journey with these seniors, three who have been with the team for four years," Robertson said. "When you look at the level of talent that has been building over those past four years in Class A, we have had a front row.