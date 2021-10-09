Columbus Golf: Leaving their mark

Few things are guaranteed in golf besides frustration. That was the case a year ago when the Columbus High girls were a shot back from forcing a playoff at the district tournament.

Instead, the Discoverers were fourth and left out of the team competition at state. A day later, two members learned their differential was enough to qualify and Columbus had a four-player contingent headed to Norfolk.

For all intents and purposes, it was a team. But it also didn't feel right. A few of the girls weren't pleased with their district performance and felt they had let the team down. They were in Norfolk together, but the team leaderboard didn't include the name Columbus.

Since then, there has been an effort to right a wrong. Everybody went to the course this summer and committed to putting in the type of time and training that leaves nothing up to chance.

The reward was one of the better scores of the season and the first trip to state for the program as a whole in four years. Four years isn't a long time unless you're a varsity athlete when four years is an entire career.

Of any group coach Anne Robertson has had come through Columbus in her decades leading the program, this one and its work ethic might be the most deserving of a reward for a job well done.

"Anytime you have seniors on the team you want them to leave with some sort of memory that they've left their mark," Robertson said. "This group has definitely left their mark."

The mark has been in preparation and commitment. Spending more time on the course in the summer was a byproduct of last year's disappointment. But there's a good chance, Robertson says, that would have been the case regardless.

Seniors Jacey Hughes, Kaidence Spiegel and Josalyn Bice have been a part of the team for four years. It took a few years to break through into the lineup, but the loyalty to the game has been there throughout.

Maggie Hansen is a transfer from South Sioux City who has only been with the team for a year. She's fit right in with the spirit and work ethic of the group. Junior Sarah Lasso was a state medalist a year ago and was only inspired by that result to do even more.

Hughes earned her way to state last year by finishing in the top 10 at the district meet. Spiegel made it in on differential.

Yet, even with all that, nothing in golf is a given.

So, Columbus went out to the district meet and ensured there would be no sad endings this time with a team total one shot back of the school record.

"I think over the span of the season, it's been special how we've come together," Spiegel said. "We always talk about all sorts of stuff and have grown closer over the season."

Lasso also pointed to the hunger of the group. It's one thing to come together personally and emotionally, but that doesn't make drives, chips and putts any easier. If anything, coming closer together can add more stress because players don't want to disappoint teammates.

The Discoverers said that hasn't been the case. Although there will always be some leftover regret from a year ago, Columbus hasn't used that negative energy as the guiding force. The closeness on this team has created a desire to do well for one another without fear.

"A lot of teams have put up a lot of good scores this year, but we really want it," Lasso said.

Scoring has been at an all-time high this season anywhere you look in Class A. That's evidenced by the fact that coming within one shot of the school record at the district meet was only good enough for third. Lincoln East was 29 shots better while Lincoln Pius X was 18 strokes ahead of Columbus. Another district champion, Millard North, shot a 313.

The Discoverers will certainly have their work cut out for them in Norfolk with that kind of scoring coming to state. Still, Lasso and Hughes look in the running for medals. For everyone else, it's golf - anything can happen.

Columbus has already played at Norfolk twice this season.

"We want to beat the school record," Hughes said.

"Like coach Robertson always says, just compete with the course, don't compete with anybody else," Lasso added. "It's you versus yourself."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

