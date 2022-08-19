Discoverers golf wins triangular, Cardinals place fourth at O'Neill

Columbus High won the Grand Island triangular Thursday at Jackrabbit Golf Course in Grand Island. The Discoverers posted a team score of 181, edging out Kearney by one stroke. Grand Island didn't place a team score with just three varsity golfers competing.

Sarah Lasso and Jersey Odgaard scored a 40. Freshman Molly Goc posted the third-lowest score with a 47. Senior Anna Massman and junior Reagan Frerichs shot a 54 and 67, respectively.

Kearney had two golfers, Olivia James and Addi Peterson, post a round of 43. Lauren Lydiatt shot a 45. Morgan Dowhy and Ashleigh Sandsteadt rounded out the team with a 51 and 52, respectively.

Grand Island's Hailey Kenkel posted the lowest varsity score of any golfer as she finished the day with a 39.

Columbus will travel to Norfolk on Monday for a triangular at Norfolk Country Club. It'll feature the Panthers and Fremont.

O'Neill Invite

Boone Central had two golfers place in the top five at Thursday's O'Neill Invite at O'Neill Golf Club.

Emmah Benson and Taylor Beiermann completed the tournament in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Benson shot a 96 while Beiermann tied O'Neill's Cecelia Mlnarik with a 97. Valentine's Mekallyn Bancroft won the tournament with an 89.

As a team, the Cardinals finished in fourth place with a score of 430. Valentine won the team title by one stroke (406) over O'Neill (407).

Kaylee Krohn was the third Cardinal to earn a medal as she shot a 12th-place 105. Cassidy Maricle finished the round in 32nd tallying a 132. Britney Naber scored a 148, good for 40th.

Boone Central will compete in a dual against Fullerton on Monday at Pawnee Hills Golf Course.