Fremarek knew he had it in him

Max Fremarek

Lakeview junior Max Fremarek stops for a photo with his Class B state golf seventh-place medal on Wednesday in Scottsbluff.

 Nate Tenopir
Max Fremarek

Lakeviw junior Max Fremarek accepts his state golf medal for finishing tied for seventh on Wednesday at the Class B state golf tournament in Scottsbluff.

It might have been a lofty goal for a guy who had never even qualified for state golf before, but Lakeview junior Max Fremarek believed this year was about time he earned a state golf medal.

Fremarek did that Wednesday at the Scottsbluff Country Club when he turned in a scorecard three shots better than the day before and jumped from 13th to seventh place.

His medal was the first for Lakeview boys golf since Colten Remm tied for ninth during his senior year of 2017. Fremarek matched Remm's score of 153 and posted two scores identical to his as well, 78-75.

Fremarek's efforts led a Lakeview squad that was back at state for the first time since 2018 when the Vikings were 12th out of 12 in Class B. As a group they were six shots better in the second round and came in 10th out of 12 this time around. Lakeview totaled 356-346 for a 698 and was six shots behind Ogallala in ninth and seven back of Minden in eighth.

Lakeview graduates three from its varsity five but returns the top two in terms of score from state - Fremarek included. He'll be looking for more again next year after seventh this spring and 10 shots back of the two players that decided the gold medal in a playoff.

"I thought getting a medal at state is kind of where I wanted to be right now in my career as a golfer," Fremarek said over the phone Wednesday on the long ride back from out west. "I did pretty good for myself. It was really just a confidence thing. ... I felt like I was where I should be toward the end of the year. That's when you start to play some pretty good golf. I felt pretty good about it."

Kurt Schneider

Lakeview's Kurt Schneider tees off from hole 2 during the state tournament on Wednesday in Scottsbluff.

Fremarek was OK at the district meet last year on a round of 42-42-84 but not good enough to make the cut. He had an 88 this year at Wayne Country Club and did not make the top 10. But because he and four teammates each shot under 90, Lakeview was the district team runner-up and on to state. 

Despite somewhat of a tough round at the district tournament, Fremarek came into the postseason, as he said, with a consistent level of play. He was eighth at the Central Conference meet and 11th in an invite on the same Wayne course just a few weeks prior to districts. That he wasn't as good the second time around didn't stick with him as he moved on to state.

He started his first round in Scottsbluff on the 10th hole and built some early confidence with a birdie on 11. It was his only birdie of the first round but he avoided any double bogeys and shot 38 on his first nine and 40 on his second. Still, he was in a precarious medal position at 11th and knew he head to be better on Wednesday.

Fremarek then put it in the water and bogeyed one, double bogeyed four and found himself 3-over in just about 45 minutes of play in round two.

"It was a little bit of a roller coaster of emotions, but you've got to realize you've got 17 holes to play. After the first hole it was a little rough," he said. "The second hole was all right, and then that double, I was beating myself up about that one. But after some words from a coach, I stuck one pretty close on the next hole and had an eagle on nine."

Fremarek regained some composure at six with a birdie then had the wind at his back at nine and could attack. He smashed a drive to within less than 200 yards, landed his approach on the dance floor and sank a 15-footer.

"It wasn't a gimme at all. I read it up right, there wasn't a lot of break and it was a pretty solid putt, and if it wouldn't have went in it would have only slid by a little bit," he said. "I just put it to the back of the cup and it went in, and I was pretty pumped about that."

He was four shots better on the front nine than the day before, one shot worse on the back and successfully climbed the standings by turning in a 75. That total tied for the seventh-best round of the day.

"I was feeling pretty good. You don't want to choke it, obviously. You're a little nervous but you've got confidence," Fremarek said. "(At that point) you just want to finish it out and have a good day."

That was the case for everybody on the roster. Kurt Schneider was one shot behind his first round score but still turned in a respectable 85-86, Hayden Johnston picked up six shots from a 98 to a 92, Kolby Blaser was two shots back but a consistent 91-93 and Daniel Carnes went from a 111 to a 104.

"The kids just played their hearts out, they really did," coach Sandy Harrison said. "They were there for the right reasons."

Fremarek and Schneider return next season as a good core to put Lakeview in position for another run at state. Fremarek likely won't have another year like this one in terms of overall success. But while he's got a football title he'll always remember, he'd like to create more memories on the course he can claim as his own.

"We've got a couple guys coming in that are pretty good. I think Kurt will definitely medal next year. He's a good player, he just didn't have the best days, but I've seen him play 100 times better than that," he said. "I'm going to go for first place, get up there in the medals, put myself in the mix and just strive to be better."

Kolby Blaser

Lakeview senior Kolby Blaser putts on day two of Class B State Golf at Scottsbluff Country Club.
Hayden Johnston

Lakeview senior Hayden Johnston tees off from hole one of the Scottsbluff Country Club during Wednesday's second round of the Class B state tournament.
Daniel Carnes

Lakeview senior Daniel Carnes tees off at Scottsbluff Country Club on Wednesday in the second round of the state tournament.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

CLASS B STATE GOLF

LOCATION -- SCOTTSBLUFF

Class B State Golf

Tuesday, Wednesday at Scottsbluff Country Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Norris 598, 2. Omaha Skutt 627, 3. York 646, 4. Elkhorn Mount Michael 648, 5. Scottsbluff 651, 6. Omaha Concordia 666, 7. Elkhorn North 678, 8. Minden 691, 9. Ogallala 692, 10. Lakeview 698, 11. McCook 722, 12. Wayne 751.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. William Mullin (Skutt) -1 *
  • 2. Jacob Goertz (Mount Michael) -1
  • 3. Logan Thurber (Norris) +2
  • T4. Carson Thurber (Norris) +4
  • T4. Treyton Baehr (Beatrice) +4
  • 6. Brock Rowley (Norris) +5
  • T7. Ryan Seevers (York) +9
  • T7. Jackson Lapour (Skutt) +9
  • T7. Max Fremarek (Lakeview) +9
  • T7. Austin Thyne (Scottsbluff) +9
  • 11. Kaedon Patton (Scottsbluff) +10
  • T12. Travis Tilford (Norris) +12
  • T12. Brayden Schram (Hastings) +12
  • 14. Harrison Weddell (Elkhorn North) +13
  • 15. Cauy Walters (Aurora) +14
  • T33. Kurt Schneider (Lakeview) +27
  • T58. Kolby Blaser (Lakeview) +40
  • T65. Hayden Johnston (Lakeview) +65
  • 67. Daniel Carnes (Lakeview) +71
